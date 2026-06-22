Throne Mobility: AI-powered robot toilet comes to users instead of bathroom

A Chinese accessibility brand has unveiled a robot toilet that drives itself to the user rather than the other way around, in what may be one of the more unusual products to emerge from the country's growing assistive technology sector.

The Xiaoban, developed by a company called Yueban, was showcased at the 2026 Assistive Devices and Rehabilitation Medical Expo, an event focused on products for ageing populations and people with mobility issues. The autonomous toilet is designed for those dealing with reduced mobility due to age, injury or disability, eliminating the need to physically travel to a bathroom.

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The Xiaoban relies on technology similar to that found in modern robot vacuum cleaners. A combination of LiDAR and ultrasonic sensors allows it to autonomously plan a route through a home or care facility, avoiding obstacles and stairs along the way, when summoned by a remote control or voice command. Users may still need assistance actually getting onto the toilet itself, but the device removes the need to relocate to a bathroom altogether, and appears, based on demonstration footage, to handle most of what follows without help.

In place of paper, the toilet includes a built-in warm-water bidet and a hot-air drying mechanism, alongside a system that self-cleans the bowl and seals waste inside an enclosed receptacle. Ultraviolet lights are used to kill bacteria, while a foam shield with activated charcoal filters helps to control odour, an important detail for a product designed to be used outside a conventional bathroom setting.

Once a user has finished, the Xiaoban makes its way to a docking station. If that station is connected to plumbing and drainage, the toilet recharges, refills its reservoirs, and empties collected waste after pulverising it through a low-noise grinder to prevent blockages, before running through a pressurised water and UV sanitisation cycle. If the docking station lacks drainage, the toilet instead travels to a bathroom, where an extending arm pumps the waste into a conventional toilet to be flushed away.

The device does not eliminate the need for caregivers entirely, but it does remove two of the more physically demanding parts of the job: helping someone reach a bathroom, and handling the cleanup afterwards. For people with significant mobility impairments, reaching a bathroom independently is often a genuine daily obstacle rather than a minor inconvenience. Bedside commodes offer one workaround, but still require a caregiver to empty and clean them regularly. A toilet that manages the entire process unassisted represents a meaningful shift, even if the concept takes some getting used to.

Notably, the Xiaoban was not unveiled at a consumer technology showcase but at an expo specifically built around elderly care and rehabilitation, in front of the audience it was actually designed for. Developers said the device is intended to help people maintain independence in daily life while reducing the burden placed on family members and caregivers. Given that global populations are ageing and in-home assistive technology remains one of the fastest-growing markets worldwide, while the basic design of the bathroom has changed little in decades, the timing behind the product appears deliberate, even if the result still looks unusual.

In China, the Xiaoban is priced at 28,999 yuan, roughly $4,300, according to IT Home. International pricing and availability have not yet been announced. Unsurprisingly, the unveiling has also generated its share of online jokes, with some social media users suggesting that remote workers and gamers might prove to be just as enthusiastic an audience as the elderly care market it was actually designed for.