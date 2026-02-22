Three JeM militants killed in Kishtwar gunfight, top commander suspected among dead

Three members of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials said.

The gunfight took place in the general area of Passerkut in the Chatroo belt under an operation codenamed “Trashi-I”.

Acting on intelligence inputs from J&K police, the Intelligence Bureau and its own sources, the army launched a joint operation to track militants operating in the region.

“Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from J-K Police, IB (Intelligence Bureau) and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area.

“Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF (Counter-Intelligence Force) Delta, in close coordination with police and CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists today at approximately 11 am in challenging terrain,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Officials said the militants were hiding in a mud house on the foothills and opened fire on search parties, triggering an exchange. The structure caught fire during the gunfight and was gutted.

The charred bodies of all three militants were later recovered from the site. Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition were seized from the hideout.

Preliminary assessments suggest that one of the slain militants is Saifullah, a JeM commander who had allegedly infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir nearly five years ago.

He is suspected of having masterminded several attacks on security forces, including one in July 2024 that left four soldiers dead. Officials said he had escaped several encounters in the past.

Earlier, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma commended the troops involved in the operation.

"The Army Commander commends the commanders and troops on ground for their persistence in challenging terrain and weather conditions. Northern Command remains committed to ensuring a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir," the army said in a post on X.

In another statement, the Army said, “The hunt continues -- those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary.”

Officials said intelligence inputs had indicated the presence of Saifullah and two associates, both believed to be Pakistani nationals. Efforts are underway to confirm the identities of the bodies recovered.

The Chatroo forest belt has witnessed nearly half-a-dozen encounters since January 18. A soldier was killed on January 18, while a Pakistani militant was eliminated on February 4.

With Sunday’s operation, seven JeM militants have been killed in separate encounters in the Jammu region this year.

Two were neutralised in the Ramanagar forest in Udhampur on February 4, and one was killed in Parhetar village of Kathua on January 23.

Meanwhile, in Samba district, a truck driver was detained for questioning after several Pakistani contact numbers were found on his mobile phone during checking at Pangdour chowk late Saturday evening.

The truck was on its way to Kashmir. Officials said further investigation is on.