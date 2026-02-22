Letters to the editor: Trump’s declassification order and alien speculation

Vast universe

Sir — The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has ordered the declassification of files on unidentified aerial phenomena. This has reignited a familiar cycle of excitement and suspicion. The timing, following remarks by Barack Obama about the statistical likelihood of life elsewhere, has added a political edge to what is essentially a scientific question. Public records already released by the Pentagon show that most reported sightings involve balloons, birds or unmanned systems. Greater transparency on aliens may confirm that the universe is too vast for two life forms to ever cross paths.

Saurabh Tripathi,

Calcutta

Face the music

Sir — The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor signals that status does not ensure immunity from the law (“Andrew arrested over Epstein ties”, Feb 20). For centuries, royalty stood at a distance from ordinary legal processes. That distance now appears narrower. King Charles III has stated that the law must take its course, and that statement carries weight. An investigation into the alleged sharing of sensitive government material is a serious matter. The public deserves clarity about what occurred and whether rules were breached. Accountability should be routine, not historic.

T. Ramadas,

Visakhapatnam

Sir — It is striking that Britain has questioned a former senior royal while the United States of America is yet to produce comparable arrests in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Professional resignations and reputational damage are not substitutes for criminal investigation. If files exist, they should be examined and, where lawful, released with victims protected. The US department of justice owes citizens transparency. Without prosecutions in the face of overwhelming evidence, talk of justice sounds incomplete and unsatisfactory.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — Recent events expose a contrast in the political cultures of the United Kingdom and the US. The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, has faced pressure within the Labour Party over the dismissal of former party member, Peter Mandelson, yet he addressed the victims publicly and expressed regret. In Washington, the US president, Donald Trump, has dismissed the scandal as unimportant. Such language diminishes the gravity of exploitation and trafficking. Leaders set standards through their tone as well as their actions. Serious allegations require sober responses, detailed explanations, and visible commitment to due process.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Popular author

Sir — The death of Mani Shankar Mukherjee, better known as Shankar, marks the end of a significant literary career (“Novelist who mapped city no more”, Feb 21). His novels, such as Chowringhee and Jana Aranya, brought urban Bengali life into sharp focus for ordinary readers. He wrote about work, ambition and moral choices in language that was accessible. His early struggles, including employment as a clerk and hawker, shaped that perspective. The quiet completion of his last rites in Calcutta reflected personal dignity and restraint.

Kajari Das,

Calcutta

Sir — News of Mani Shankar Mukherjee’s passing at the age of 92 has prompted widespread reflection. Born in Bongaon in 1933, he rose from modest beginnings to become a respected author. Kato Ajanarey, based on his experience with the barrister, Noel Frederick Barwell, introduced readers to unfamiliar professional worlds. Over time, he built a loyal readership across generations. The Sahitya Akademi Award in 2021 recognised his sustained contribution rather than momentary popularity.

Sourav Ash,

Calcutta