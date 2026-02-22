MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 February 2026

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorist killed after gunfight breaks out in Kishtwar, operation underway

The Chatroo forest belt witnessed nearly half a dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces last month, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a terrorist

PTI Published 22.02.26, 02:37 PM
Representational image

Representational image

Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing operation by security forces in a remote area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

An encounter broke out in the general area of Passerkut in Chatroo belt around 10:30 am, prompting joint parties of Army, police and CRPF to launch a search operation after they received information about the presence of two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the prescribed Jaish-e-Mohammad, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The terrorists, hiding inside a mudhouse on the foothills of a hill, opened fire on the approaching troops, leading to an intense gunfight.

One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation so far, the officials said.

The Chatroo forest belt witnessed nearly half a dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces last month, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a terrorist.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Jammu And Kashmir Gunfight
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump looks ahead to summit with China’s Xi, but tariffs and Taiwan loom

The Chinese government, which tends to hold off from revealing plans for major visits, has not confirmed the dates, but Trump already appears exuberant about his trip
Quote left Quote right

Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT