Rights for all: Editorial on Pride Month amid global backlash against LGBTQ rights

Pride Month this year has arrived amidst an unmistakable global retreat from the principles of equality and dignity that have underpinned decades of progress for LGBTQ communities. Across Africa, governments have expanded criminal penalties against same-sex relations, with Uganda's draconian law setting the template for harsher legislation in countries such as Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger and Senegal. In Europe, Hungary's restrictions on Pride marches and broader anti-LGBTQ legislation have become emblematic of a prejudiced pushback even as measures against trans people continue to spread. In the United States of America, executive actions and legal challenges have sought to narrow protections for the LGBTQ community. India has not remained insulated from this worrying trend. The recent Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026 weakens the principle of self-identification recognised by the Supreme Court in the NALSA judgment and expands bureaucratic control over gender recognition. The cumulative pattern is difficult to ignore. While the direct attack is on queer rights, its implications extend far beyond one community.

This convergence of antipathy and discrimination against the queer community is not a coincidence. Around the world, authoritarian and illiberal governments have discovered that LGBTQ communities serve as convenient political targets. Queer people are thus portrayed as symbols of foreign influence, cultural decline or moral disorder to consolidate majoritarian politics and divert attention from failures of governance. Significantly, the erosion of democratic institutions invariably accompanies these campaigns, manifest in the weakening of independent courts, constraints on civil society, delegitimisation of dissent, and the curbing of freedoms of expression. The consequences run both ways. Democratic decline weakens protections for LGBTQ people, while attacks on queer communities normalise broader assaults on constitutional freedoms. Minority rights are often the first casualties because regressive forces aim at dismantling the compact between equal citizenship and constitutional commitment. This points to a larger point. Queer rights cannot be treated as a peripheral social question. They are an essential component of civil rights and a measure of the health of democratic societies.

ADVERTISEMENT

History offers a clear lesson. Every significant advance in queer equality emerged through sustained public mobilisation rather than State benevolence. The idea of ‘Pride’ itself began as collective resistance against discrimination and State repression. The expansion of legal recognition across many democracies rested on organised movements that reshaped public opinion, challenged entrenched prejudice, and compelled political institutions to respond. That lesson retains its urgency. Constitutional guarantees require vigilant citizens, independent institutions and active civil society to retain meaning. Pride Month should thus be understood as a reaffirmation of democratic values rather than a symbolic celebration of identity. Defending LGBTQ rights today is inseparable from defending the freedoms of association, expression, equality and dissent that sustain every constitutional democracy.