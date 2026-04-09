Letters to the editor: Quick commerce applications have become eerily proficient at predicting consumer needs

A load of dung

Sir — Necessity is the mother of not just invention but also of clever marketing. Quick commerce applications have become eerily proficient at predicting consumer needs, often pushing targeted advertisements before users even realises that they require a product. It is no surprise then that amidst the LPG crisis, vacuum-sealed cow dung cakes magically appeared alongside groceries on quick commerce apps. However, it did not strike these companies that urban households are unlikely to have the earthen chulhas that are needed to use these dung cakes. Even if some enterprising family built a chulha, the smoke generated inside the house would make it inhabitable. But who has the time to worry about such details when there is a quick buck to be made?

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Asha Mukherjee,

Howrah

Unfair exclusion

Sir — The constitutional right to vote is under threat in Bengal from the unprecedented and arbitrary exclusion of over 90 lakh voters, some of them due to alleged ‘logical discrepancies’ despite valid documentation. In “Arbitrary exclusion” (April 6), Sukanta Chaudhuri’s analysis is poignant. Rebuilding a 30-year-old digitised roll from scratch without adequate time or manpower is irrational. Many people have been disenfranchised. The sanctity and the validity of the assembly election is under doubt.

Nibedita Das,

North 24 Parganas

Sir — Excluding legitimate names from the voting list under the garb of the Special Intensive Revision is linked to the denial of citizenship. The lack of documentation deemed necessary by the Election Commission of India should not automatically leave a person unable to vote, a right only denied to illegal immigrants and foreign nationals. Sukanta Chaudhuri reminds us that many, especially from Bengal’s subaltern groups, lack the means to preserve papers demanded on a whim. Lakhs of citizens have been affected by the SIR and a specific minority community has been especially targetted.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly

Violent mob

Sir — The gherao of judicial officers in Malda was deeply alarming (“Deeper issue”, April 6). Protesters, aggrieved by the deletion

of their names from the

voters’ list, resorted to vandalism, stone-pelting, and road blockades. The violence was so severe it could have resulted in casualties. Despite distress calls made when the gherao began

at 3:30 pm, the situation remained unattended to

for hours. It was only at the insistence of the Calcutta High Court that the gherao was finally lifted at 8:30 pm. When the very safety of the judiciary is in danger, there can be no guarantee of security for common people in a country.

Chanchal Nandy,

West Burdwan

Sir — The Supreme Court of India has ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the gherao

of judicial officers in a

village in Malda district in West Bengal, calling the attack a complete failure of

the state administration.

The court has since directed

the Election Commission

of India to deploy Central forces to protect officials handling electoral roll objections.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — The gherao of judicial officers in Malda during the SIR exercise is concerning. This is a threat to those upholding the integrity of the electoral process. The chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has blamed the EC, arguing that the mass transfer of key officials weakened law and order. With large-scale electoral roll revisions causing tension in districts like Murshidabad, the environment remains volatile. In a functioning democracy, safeguarding voters’ rights and institutional credibility must take precedence over building and protecting political narratives.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri,

Warangal, Telangana

Sir — Regardless of

legal challenges to the

SIR, protests should not

descend into violence as

was seen in Malda. A mob gheraoed seven judicial officers, confining them

for over nine hours without food, water, or access to

toilets. The mob even

pelted them with stones

during rescue efforts. While the police claim to have arrested the mastermind, probes by the NIA and the local police must run their course. It is a fond hope that the violence endemic to West Bengal politics does not disrupt the remainder of the poll process.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — While the top

court has taken cognisance of the ruckus in Malda, Mamata Banerjee appears

to have totally abdicated

her duties as a chief minister by declaring that the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the state now lies with the EC since elections have been notified already. This statement is

inaccurate and misleading since the chief minister

will only be divested of

responsibility if president’s rule is imposed in the

state. Democratic resilience depends on the ability

of institutions to function without fear or favour.

The Malda incident should serve as a wake-up call for the government and citizens alike.

S.S.Paul,

Nadia

Chaotic weather

Sir — Kalbaisakhis

bring welcome relief from the sweltering heat but repeatedly expose the city’s fragile infrastructure. Uprooted trees, prolonged power cuts, and waterlogging disrupt daily life. Authorities must improve drainage, maintain trees, and

strengthen emergency response systems. Public awareness about safety measures is equally important. Seasonal storms should bring comfort and joy, instead of leading to predictable disorder each year.

Kakoli Das,

Calcutta