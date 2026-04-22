Not green enough

India’s green building movement is rightly celebrated as a success. But current assessments focus on certified floor area and modelled savings rather than verified operational performance and measurable socio-economic outcomes. This understates the value of green buildings. Certification confirms compliance with design stand­ards at a certain time; it does not guarantee sustained reductions in energy intensity, improved indoor environmental quality, or econo­mic gains from enhanced occupant productivity. For public policy to treat green buildings as economic infrastructure, performance must be measured in operational terms.

International experience provides useful guidance. The United Kingdom has systematic post-occupancy evaluation for public buildings, integrating operational performance into procurement and asset management. Improved ventilation, daylight access and thermal comfort in sustainable office environ­ments led to productivity gains of 3-8% and reduced absenteeism. In the United States of America, high-performance buildings achieved lower energy consumption and higher occupant satisfaction when post-occupancy monitoring and verification were embedded into management processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rationale for broadening India’s evaluation metrics is compelling. In offices, personnel costs account for close to 80%-90% of operating expenditure. Even a modest improvement in workforce productivity generates large economic returns. But India’s framework remains input-based, rewarding compliance with prescriptive criteria. Post-occupancy verification is not uniformly mandated and operational data are rarely disclosed. This weakens incentives for long-term performance and limits policymakers from evaluating aggregate national impact.

A policy recalibration is needed. Green buildings must be judged on energy and water actually saved, waste actually reduced, peop­le actually healthier and more productive, normalis­ed per million square feet of green space. Mandatory perform­ance disclosure for large commercial and public buildings, annual reporting of energy use intensity, water consumption and key indoor environmental quality parameters and public benchmarking adapted to Indian conditions would enable data-driven policy adjustments.

Green certification should incorporate post-­occupancy verification. Ratings could be granted provisionally at completion and confirmed after a defined period of operational performance. Advanced metering infrastructure and reporting protocols would support this shift. Indoor environmental quality indicators should be integrated into evaluation systems. Continuous monitoring of carbon dioxide levels, particulate matter, temperature and humidity can provide objective measures of occupant health conditions. In public buildings, anonymised absenteeism data can be a supplementary performance indicator.

The government is one of the largest building owners and occupiers. Integrating outcome-based performance clauses into construction and facility management contracts would shift industry behaviour. Performance-linked payments tied to operational energy intensity and indoor environmental standards would reinforce accountability. Financial regulation and green finance frameworks should recognise verified building performance. These reforms are not technologically prohibitive. Metering, digital monitoring and data analytics systems are widely available and increasingly cost-effective.

In an economy where human capital is central to growth, buildings should be assessed not only as energy assets but also as productivity infrastructure. India’s green building movement has achieved substantial scale. The next phase must focus on measurable impact to ensure that green buildings contribute meaningfully to national development.

Gaurav Bhatiani is Senior Fellow, Ashoka Centre for a People-centric Energy Transition and Visting Professor, Indian School of Business. S. Padmanabhan is former Program Director and Energy Adviser, USAID India, and Senior Energy Specialist, World Bank