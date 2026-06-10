Letters to the editor: Why Brazil and Mexico are at loggerheads over the caramel stray

Stray divide

Sir — An unlikely dispute is brewing in Latin America. The caramel-coloured mutts that roam the streets of Brazil have long been elevated to the status of national icon in that country. They feature in memes, T-shirts, viral songs, even a Netflix film and have also found their way onto Brazilian currency. Mexico, which too has a large population of tawny dogs, recently moved to declare the caramel stray a national treasure and recognise it as a native breed. But Mexico's move has caused considerable heartburn in Brazil where many are protesting that their beloved national symbol is being stolen. India, however, is moving in the opposite direction. Instead of celebrating the strays, authorities are seeking to round up street dogs and remove them from public spaces.

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Sramana Kundu,

Delhi

Bleak future

Sir — Anup Sinha's article, "A storm's coming" (Jun 5), clearly outlines the many challenges confronting India at present. Leaving aside India's poor performance in global indices, two immediate concerns stand out: a slowing economy and rising unemployment. The rapid depreciation of the rupee and the steady disappearance of jobs should alarm any government.

Yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet appear unbothered. Instead of addressing these issues, the government continues to promote an inflated growth narrative amplified by a compliant media. But the truth cannot remain concealed indefinitely. Cracks are visible on multiple fronts, with the educated youth and the middle class bearing the brunt of the crisis. This economic downturn demands urgent attention.

Manzar Imam,

Purnea, Bihar

Sir — India's economy is caught in a dual squeeze: internal pressures, such as high inflation, weak job creation and sluggish private investment, and external shocks including volatile oil prices, shrinking exports and pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Left unchecked, these forces could converge into an economic storm.

To avert such a crisis, policymakers must act decisively. Structural reforms in manufacturing and labour markets should be accelerated. Domestic investment must be encouraged through tax rationalisation and a genuine ease of doing business. Fiscal discipline is equally important, with unproductive freebies and indiscriminate welfare spending kept in check. Reducing dependence on imported oil by scaling up renewable energy is no longer optional but urgent. Export competitiveness must also be strengthened through technological innovation and improved logistics. These measures can stabilise growth and help India weather the gathering storm.

O. Prasada Rao,

Hyderabad

Sir — In "A storm's coming", Anup Sinha presents meticulously-researched insights into the present state of the Indian economy. Given the gravity of the situation, it is important for the middle class, lower-middle class and working people to curb unnecessary expenditure and increase savings in preparation for the shocks that may lie ahead. The storm clouds are gathering, and prudence today may help households withstand the economic turbulence of tomorrow.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Sir — The salaried class of India is being squeezed by an uneven economic recovery. Many among the first generation to have enjoyed a sense of financial security now find themselves living from one pay cheque to the next. The spectre of stagflation threatens not only livelihoods but also human dignity. Policymakers must act swiftly to address these structural weaknesses.

Harsh Pawaria,

Rohtak, Haryana

Sir — The true strength of a nation is measured not by economic statistics, stock market performance or grand development claims but by the confidence ordinary citizens have in their future. When young people struggle to find employment and families worry about rising living costs, society faces a serious challenge.

A resilient economy requires quality jobs, strong institutions, reliable data, and investment in innovation. Ignoring warning signs today could create far greater difficulties tomorrow.

Aditya Kamble,

Kalaburagi, Karnataka

Unwanted reference

Sir — The inclusion of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the recent joint statement issued by the European Union and Pakistan has understandably raised concerns in India. The EU delegation's visit to Pakistan was intended to strengthen bilateral ties. In that context, the reference to J&K appears both unnecessary and misplaced. India has consistently maintained that J&K is an internal matter.

India and the EU share important strategic and economic ties and it is in the interest of both sides to preserve this relationship. One hopes that future joint statements will focus on areas of constructive cooperation rather than issues that risk straining bilateral relations.

Arvind Tapkire,

Mumbai

Health risks

Sir — The sixth National Family Health Survey presents a mixed picture of India's progress on key health indicators ("Gains & losses", Jun 4). While there have been improvements in reducing stunting and wasting, the trends relating to lifestyle diseases are worrying. The sharp rise in obesity and hypertension is largely the result of changing lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits and increasingly sedentary routines. It is imperative to develop a robust health data system and prioritise preventive measures.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

Kharagpur

Sir — The findings of the NFHS-6, which reveal a sharp rise in diabetes and obesity in India, should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers. India's challenge is particularly complex because rising obesity coexists with persistent malnutrition.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu