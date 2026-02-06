Letters to the editor: Vancouver's Museum of Personal Failure finds victory in defeat

Victory in defeat

Sir — Failure is hardly a cause for celebration. We are, in fact, conditioned to hide our failures due to social stigma and the cultural emphasis on success and perfection. It is thus surprising that Eyvan Collins created the Museum of Personal Failure in Vancouver in an attempt to reframe painful experiences. Objects such as a wedding dress from a failed marriage, a spilled bucket of paint, knives that don’t work, job-rejection letters, dot this museum, each one accompanied by a note explaining its backstory. Such an initiative does challenge the anthropological outlook on failure, thereby finding victory in defeat.

Raya Rudra,

Noida

Daily din

Sir — Watching the live telecast of the Lok Sabha proceedings was dispiriting. The leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, being repeatedly prevented from speaking on the floor of the House is unworthy of a parliamentary democracy. A Parliament does not exist to protect the sensitivities of the government of the day; it exists to facilitate debate, dissent and accountability.

The government’s determination to pre-empt any debate on the 2020 India-China clash at Galwan raises suspicions. If it truly has nothing to hide, it should allow Rahul Gandhi to speak freely in Parliament and permit the publication of Four Stars of Destiny, the memoir of the former army chief, M.M. Naravane.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker, must be commended for his decision to suspend seven Congress and one Communist Party of India (Marxist) member of Parliament for their unruly conduct in the House. The legislators climbed onto the podium, shouting slogans and tearing papers. Such behaviour has no place in Parliament. The Speaker should also ensure that their salaries are withheld for the period of suspension. Firm disciplinary measures are essential to curb such conduct and to expose the immaturity of those who choose disorder over deliberation.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

Sir — The Lok Sabha is adjourned repeatedly. The live telecasts of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha reveal empty benches. The quality of debate in both Houses has been poor. Many members choose to speak in their regional languages. With simultaneous translation available only in Parliament, the telecast becomes meaningless for most viewers. What is the purpose of running Parliament at 2.5 lakh rupees per minute?

O. Prasada Rao,

Hyderabad

Sir — An intense row erupted in the Lok Sabha after the leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, sought to refer to excerpts from the memoir of M.M. Naravane, which has not been published in India. The government objected to this. The book remains in limbo as the ministry of defence is yet to grant the required security clearances, citing sensitive operational details relating to the 2020 standoff.

Although Rahul Gandhi clarified that he was quoting from The Caravan, which had published excerpts from the memoir, the Speaker upheld the government’s objection. The treasury benches then proposed that the House consider disciplinary action against Rahul Gandhi. This reinforces the impression that dal mein kuch kaala hai.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Poor experience

Sir — The Ganga river cruise in Calcutta offers visitors an engaging way to understand the city’s history and evolution along the banks of the Hooghly. In Satyajit Ray’s Teen Kanya, the ghat was portrayed with rare beauty in the segment, Monihara, leaving behind enduring images of grace and atmosphere.

However, a recent river cruise with friends visiting the city for the first time turned out to be a deeply unpleasant experience. The architecture, ambience and historical significance of the many ghats were overshadowed by dirt and pollution: piles of stale flowers, plastic waste and even dead animals were floating in the water. It was painful to the eyes and disturbing. The experience highlighted not only the failure of civic administration but also our failure to cultivate proper civic sense.

Nibedita Das,

North 24 Parganas

Age is a number

Sir — In a sporting world obsessed with youth, Novak Djokovic, at 38 years, is ancient by tennis standards. With his two rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, having left the arena, Djokovic is the last of the old guard standing, pushing himself for a historic 25th Grand Slam title. His victory in the Australian Open semi-final raised hopes about the Serbian coming close to achieving that milestone. Yet, the loss hardly diminishes what Djokovic has achieved. The sheer scale of his records is remarkable in itself.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai

Magic returns

Sir — Ajanta Circus has returned this winter to Park Circus Maidan after nearly a decade. Its absence meant that generations of Calcutta’s children missed the chance to witness the mesmerising acrobatic spectacles staged by some of the finest performers in the art. The circus offers children a pleasant distraction from screens.

Kunal Kanti Konar,

Calcutta