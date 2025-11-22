Letters to the editor: Three Algerian men disguise themselves as sheep to reach Spain

Forced disguise

Sir — Three Algerian men attempted to reach Spain by disguising themselves as sheep. Their handmade horns and sheepskins produced a sight that could make even the sternest official pause and laugh. But the humour sits awkwardly beside larger issues — the stunt reveals the tactics used by people who hope for stability in Europe and are forced to resort to absurd plans. The men involved clearly believed that a little creativity might close the gap between chaos at home and opportunity abroad. The episode serves as a reminder that migration pressures often surface in the most unexpected garbs.

Anand Kumar,

Surat

Unfair treatment

Sir — Reports of Kashmiri students facing profiling, social isolation and harassment outside the Union territory, especially in North Indian states, and the call by senior political leaders from the Valley to come to their aid need serious consideration not just from the government but civil society as well (“Kashmiri students write to PM over harassment”, Nov 20). It is a fact that many people with serious academic records and professional backgrounds have been arrested in connection with the recent car bomb blast in the national capital. It is also true that ‘white collar’ terrorism is allegedly on the rise. But this does not mean that people from one region should be stereotyped.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — In recent years, the movement of people from Jammu and Kashmir to different parts of India has grown steadily. In principle, this internal mobility should reflect the very idea of India — an open, democratic union where any citizen may live, work, and study anywhere. But incidents of targeted hostility against Kashmiri citizens continue to surface, the most recent ones involving the harassment of Kashmiri vendors and workers in Himachal Pradesh. These reports reveal a troubling pattern: whenever a major security-related event occurs anywhere in the country, Kashmiri civilians find themselves unfairly singled out. For students far from home, such moments are frightening reminders of their vulnerability.

Mubashir Mushtaq,

Baramulla, J&K

Against all odds

Sir — The Caribbean island nation, Curaçao, must be congratulated for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the smallest nation to have ever to have done so (“Only 1,56,000 citizens, but Curacao earns World Cup berth”, Nov 20). However, India, with a population of over 1.4 billion, has fallen six places in the FIFA rankings and is now ranked 142nd.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta

Sir — With a population equal to Mumbai’s Kurla, Curaçao has made footballing history. This shows that even the smallest of nations can achieve big dreams with the right strategy and perseverance. Population and resources are not barriers to achieving one’s dreams.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — India’s recent progress in international sports is largely due to the government’s renewed focus on athletics and the public’s growing appreciation for sports other than cricket. But football still struggles to get enough resources, attention and talent. This is why the Indian football team finds it difficult to achieve international success. Curaçao, however, has defied the odds.

Kiran Agarwal,

Calcutta

Safe haven

Sir — The Kolkata Muni­cipal Corporation is planning to establish a new dog pound for at least 3,000 stray dogs after the Supreme Court’s ruling (“KMC plans new dog pound to comply with SC order” Nov 20). Other municipalities should also find spaces for new dog pounds.

D.P. Bhattacharya,

Calcutta