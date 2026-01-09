MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
No ruling yet as US Supreme Court delays decision on Donald Trump’s global tariff powers

Case tests presidential powers and challenges tariffs imposed using emergency law

Reuters Published 09.01.26, 10:37 PM
The U.S. Supreme Court will not issue a ruling on Friday in a major case testing the legality of President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs.

The justices issued one ruling on Friday in a criminal case. The court does not announce in advance what cases will be decided.

The challenge to Trump's tariffs marks a major test of presidential powers as well as of the court's willingness to check some of the Republican president's far-reaching assertions of authority since he returned to office in January 2025. The outcome will also impact the global economy. During arguments in the case heard by the court on November 5, conservative and liberal justices appeared to cast doubt on the legality of the tariffs, which Trump imposed by invoking a 1977 law meant for use during national emergencies. Trump's administration is appealing rulings by lower courts that he overstepped his authority.

Trump has said tariffs have made the United States stronger financially. In a social media post on January 2, Trump said a Supreme Court ruling against the tariffs would be a "terrible blow" to the United States. Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose so-called "reciprocal" tariffs on goods imported from individual countries - nearly every foreign trading partner - to address what he called a national emergency related to U.S. trade deficits. He invoked the same law to impose tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, citing the trafficking of the often-abused painkiller fentanyl and illicit drugs into the United States as a national emergency.

The challenges to the tariffs in the cases before the Supreme Court were brought by businesses affected by the tariffs and 12 U.S. states, most of them Democratic-governed.

