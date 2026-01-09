IndiGo loses appeal against DGCA order imposing penalty for alleged pilot training lapses

IndiGo on Friday said an appellate authority has rejected its appeal against regulator DGCA's penalties on two senior executives of the airline for alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at certain airports.

In September last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh each on the Director Flight Operations and Director Training of IndiGo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DGCA Appellate Authority, through an order dated January 7, has dismissed the appeal.

"The matter has been disposed of by reinstating the penalty of Rs 20 lakh each on the Director Flight Operations and Director Training of the company," IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation said in a filing to BSE.

The watchdog had imposed the penalty for the airline's alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C aerodromes.

Generally, pilots require additional training for operating flights to and from Category C airports as they might have operational challenges.

While informing the stock exchange about the penalty in October last year, IndiGo had said that it was in the process of contesting the order before the appropriate appellate authority. Shares of IndiGo fell 1.22 per cent to end at Rs 4,844.70 apiece on BSE on Friday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.