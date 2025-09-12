Letters to the editor: The art of satire is lost on some political parties and their ideologies

Too sensitive

Sir — Political rivals rarely share space in India these days. But the Bengali band, Hooliganism, led by Anirban Bhattacharya, recently achieved this seemingly impossible feat by bringing together the three Ghoshs from across Bengal’s political spectrum — Kunal, Dilip and Satarup — in the song, “Tumi mosti korbe”, which takes a dig at the various allegations against the troika. However, while Kunal and Satarup have taken the criticism sportingly, Dilip, expectedly, has said that comedy should not cross the limits of decency. It seems that the art of satire is lost on some political parties and their ideologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitendra Maity,

Calcutta

Regional bully

Sir — The Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha has drawn swift condemnation from across the region and beyond (“Israel hits Hamas in US-ally Qatar”, Sept 10). With the latest, unprovoked strike, Benjamin Netanyahu has killed all hope for the remaining hostages in Gaza. The families of the hostages held in Gaza are fearful for the fate of their loved ones. Israel needs to be held accountable for its impunity.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — The recent attack on Qatar by Israel is not just another episode of the ongoing war (“Rogue rule”, Sept 11). It was a disturbing signal that the hopes of achieving peace in West Asia are extremely dim. When missiles rain down on a nation that has long projected diplomacy over aggression, the world cannot look away.

Leaders speak of restraint; yet their silence is louder than words. Are we waiting for the crisis to spill beyond borders? The attack is on the very idea of sovereignty. If international law cannot protect the weak, there will be no sense of justice left in the world.

Hasnain Rabbani,

Mumbai

Sir — Qatar is often referred to as the ‘new Switzerland’ because of its prominent role as a neutral mediator and its peacekeeping efforts. Despite its efforts to mediate peace in Gaza, Qatar did not escape the wrath of Benjamin Netanyahu who decided to strike Hamas leaders who had assembled in Gaza for negotiations.

Qatar as well as the United Nations have condemned Israel’s rogue behaviour. Ever since the beginning of the latest round of conflict in October 2023, Israel has attacked Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and now Qatar. What is the guarantee that Israel, emboldened by Donald Trump’s support, will not attack other countries in the region like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait?

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Sir — The attack on Doha is a crime against the institution of diplomacy. The Hamas leaders had converged in Doha, an ally of the United States of America, believing that the location was a safe venue for talks. By turning the place of dialogue into a battlefield, Israel has dismantled the peace process and left Washington red-faced.

The US cannot shirk the responsibility of Israel attacking its own ally in the region. Being a mediator of peace, the US should have ensured the safety of Hamas negotiators. If Israel is not made to answer for its betrayal, America loses credibility not only in West Asia but also in the Ukraine–Russia mediation.

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai

Sir — Benjamin Netan­yahu is hell-bent on triggering war and violence under one pretext or the other. Israel stands on illegally occupied Palestinian land. But instead of exercising restraint and maintaining peace, Tel Aviv, backed by the US, has grown power-hungry and continues to attack neighbouring countries.

Manzar Imam Qasmi,

Purnea, Bihar

Streets ablaze

A protester of the "Block Everything" movement displays a French national flag next to burning cabbage bins in Lille, northern France, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. AP/PTI

Sir — France is currently facing political turbulence as protests against the president, Emmanuel Macron, and budget cuts and governance-related issues (“Battleground France as PM takes charge”, Sept 11). About 250 protesters were arrested after they blocked trains, broke barricades, and set a bus on fire. The unrest highlights public frustration with austerity measures and rising living costs. Unless addressed through welfare reforms, the current instability could deepen.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — After Bangladesh last year and Nepal recently, France, too, is facing a severe political crisis that has thrown the country into utter disarray. Popular unrest, such as the one that is being witnessed in France currently, must make political leaders introspect.

Political instability has been rising across Europe. A sense of a lack of inclusiveness in the socio-political milieu is creeping in. The dearth of statesmanship in today’s leaders needs to be addressed.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Life companion

Sir — Books are invaluable repositories of knowledge. They are silent teachers who speak through words, shaping our thoughts and character. A good book remains a lifelong companion.

Sofikul Islam,

Goalpara, Assam