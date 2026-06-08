Letters to the editor: Rahul Gandhi's scuba diving videos underscore a harsher reality

Incomplete picture

Sir — Rahul Gandhi’s scuba diving videos from the Andaman Sea are visually striking and have drawn welcome attention to the islands’ extraordinary marine biodiversity. However, the breathtaking images also underscore a harsher reality. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have witnessed extensive coral bleaching in recent years. Each El Niño event triggers prolonged marine heat waves across the region. Large stretches of coral reefs, vital to marine ecosystems and coastal protection, have suffered severe stress and mortality. The videos should serve as a reminder of the urgent need to protect these fragile ecosystems.

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Arup Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Fraught territory

Sir — The recent political changes in Myanmar raise serious questions about democratic legitimacy (“Strained ties”, June 7). Elections were held in only part of the country while major Opposition parties, including the National League for Democracy led by Aung San Suu Kyi, were barred from participating. Such conditions make it difficult to view the outcome as a genuine expression of public opinion. International recognition should depend on credible democratic processes rather than formal changes in titles or clothing worn by political leaders.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Calcutta

Sir — Reports of growing tensions between President Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar and the Union Solidarity and Development Party leader, Khin Yi, deserve attention. Political instability often emerges when power is divided bet­ween competing centres of authority. Myanmar already faces a civil war, economic difficulties and international isolation. Internal rivalries within the establishment could further complicate governance. A stable political system needs clear institutions, accountability and public trust, not power tussles at the top.

M. Pradyu,

Chennai

Sir — India must carefully assess its relationship with Myanmar’s current leadership. Cooperation on border security and regional connectivity is important but practical results matter more than ceremonial meetings. Several infrastructure projects remain stalled in areas outside the junta’s control. Diplomatic engagement should therefore be guided by realistic expectations. A government that lacks effective control over large parts of its territory may struggle to deliver on commitments, regardless of the assurances it provides.

Ishika Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — The continued

detention of political figures such as Aung San Suu Kyi remains a major obstacle to national reconciliation in Myanmar. A political system cannot

gain broad acceptance when prominent elected leaders are imprisoned

or excluded from public life. Lasting peace requires dialogue among competing political groups and

ethnic communities. Military control may provide temporary authority, but durable stability depends on participation, representation and respect for political rights across society.

G. Bhat,

Mumbai

Nuanced voice

Sir — Marjane Satrapi’s greatest contribution was her ability to humanise Iran for international readers. Through Persepolis, she showed ordinary family life, personal loss and everyday struggles under an authoritarian regime. Many people outside Iran knew the country only through headlines about politics and conflict. Her work challenged those assumptions and encouraged a more nuanced understanding. Writers who bridge cultural divides perform an important public service. Satrapi’s voice will continue to educate readers long after her passing.

Chaitali Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — The story of Marjane Satrapi highlights the importance of artistic freedom. Her graphic novels transformed difficult political experiences into accessible narratives that reached millions across the world. By documenting censorship, repression and exile, she preserved historical experiences that might otherwise have been forgotten. Creative works often communicate complex realities more effectively than official reports. Satrapi demonstrated that literature and art can strengthen public understanding of political events and their human consequences.

Beena Thapa,

Guwahati

Beloved sport

Sir — The repeated retelling of India’s missed opportunity at the 1950 FIFA World Cup reflects how deeply football supporters cherish the sport’s history. However, nostalgia cannot be a substitute for progress. Many countries with fewer resources have built strong football systems through consistent investment in youth development and coaching. India’s challenge is not a lack of passion but of structure. Greater attention to grassroots football and local leagues is essential if the country hopes to compete internationally again. The success of footballers with Indian roots representing other countries shows what can be achieved when talented youngsters receive proper support.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana