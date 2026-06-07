Letters to the editor: Gen Z drinks less alcohol but spends more on craft beverages

Cool drink

Sir — Global surveys suggest Gen Z is drinking less. Reports also show that in India, young people are not anti-alcohol but they would rather spend more money on a carefully-crafted beverage than getting drunk. One could argue that besides health concerns, youngsters are now spoilt for choice when it comes to beverages that are deemed ‘cool’. For instance, people drinking matcha latte would probably appear cooler than someone sipping on rum and Coke. And even though a matcha latte tastes abominable, if it reduces the dependence on alcohol, one can say that it does indeed have real benefits.

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Kamal Basu,

Calcutta

Growth pains

Sir — The turnout at the Jantar Mantar protest at the call of the Cockroach Janta Party highlights an important reality about youth frustration in India. Thousands of young people are worried about issues such as paper leaks, unemployment and economic uncertainty. These concerns deserve serious attention regardless of whether a particular movement succeeds. The crowd at Jantar Mantar may not have matched expectations — people expected more bodies on the ground but one must understand that a lot of the CJP’s supporters are also outside Delhi — but the anger behind the protest remains real and potent. Policymakers should focus less on personalities and more on addressing the problems that continue to affect students and job seekers.

G. Dasgupta,

Calcutta

Sir — Much of the discussion on the CJP seems focused on whether it can become another movement like the one led by Anna Hazare. That comparison misses the point. Every protest emerges from a different political and social context. The conditions that existed in 2011 are absent today. Judging a movement solely by its ability to replicate a past success creates unrealistic expectations. A better question is whether it has drawn attention to genuine public concerns. On that measure, the protest has already achieved something meaningful irrespective of how many people were at Jantar Mantar.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Sir — One striking aspect of the Jantar Mantar protest was the gap between social media popularity and ground mobilisation. An online following can generate attention quickly but sustained political activity requires organisation, planning and local networks. The crowd that gathered was significant, yet it fell short of the excitement seen on digital platforms. This serves as a reminder that virtual support and real-world participation are different. Successful movements require both, along with patience and long-term commitment.

Kakoli Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The Anna Hazare campaign had benefited from extensive television coverage that helped carry its message across the country. The CJP protest received far less attention from mainstream broadcasters. Media organisations are free to make editorial choices but such decisions can influence public awareness of emerging issues. Citizens are better served when diverse viewpoints and protests receive fair scrutiny rather than being ignored altogether.

Ireima Imsong,

Imphal

Sir — The CJP’s protest may have exposed weaknesses in leadership and preparation but dismissing the entire movement would be premature. Many young participants travelled to express concerns about education and employment. Their presence reflected dissatisfaction that extends beyond any one individual. Political movements often evolve through trial and error. Early setbacks are common. The focus should remain on the grievances being raised rather than on whether a single event met expectations or generated dramatic political consequences.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta