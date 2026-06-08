Vikram’s big Bengal solar bet targets mega clean energy hub and 12,000 green jobs

Vikram Solar has proposed a ₹27,000-crore investment in Bengal to set up what it describes as a world-class energy transition manufacturing hub, potentially creating 12,000 green jobs and emerging as one of the country’s largest clean energy manufacturing investments.

The Calcutta-based solar major, which began its operations from the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Falta and now has a global presence, has sought an appointment with the Bengal chief minister to discuss the proposal.

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A senior company official recently wrote to the Chief Minister’s Office seeking a meeting for Gyanesh Chowdhury, the chairman and managing director of Vikram Solar. Executive director K.K. Bagchi, who authored the letter, also shared details of the proposed investment with cabinet minister Swapan Dasgupta on the sidelines of a World Environment Day programme on Friday.

The proposal envisages the development of an integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem covering the entire value chain, from ingots and wafers to solar cells and photovoltaic modules. The company has indicated that it would require 700 acres for the project.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss Vikram Solar’s proposal for the establishment of a world-class energy transitioning manufacturing hub in a phased manner ... covering the entire value chain, including the solar ingots and wafers, solar cells, solar PV modules ...,” the company official wrote.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Choudhury confirmed that the company had sought a meeting with the chief minister to present its expansion plans. He, however, stressed that the project remains at a proposal stage and would depend on acceptance by the state government and approval from the company’s board.

According to sources, Choudhury is expected to present the company’s long-term vision and detailed roadmap during discussions with the state government.

The development comes after Vikram Solar secured IPO (initial public offering) status in 2025. Industry experts said the proposal could significantly boost both the state’s economy and its renewable energy ambitions.

“It’s a very important development both for the economy and ecology of the state. Solar in India started many decades back, but then gradually got pushed back in the absence of an appropriate policy. Now, with the change of guard in the state, I expect the solar policies will be streamlined to attract such big ticket,” said S.P. Gon Chaudhuri, solar expert and adviser to the Union government.

Environmental economists, however, cautioned that land availability would be a critical factor.

“The only critical issue is the availability of land as we need to ensure that the land use change, required for solar, does not affect the carbon sequestration process and instead of helping the climate change, works otherwise,” said Nilanjan Ghosh, head of Observer Research Foundation, Calcutta.