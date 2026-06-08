Progressive: Editorial on importance of distinguishing trafficking from voluntary sex work

The Supreme Court’s recent verdict on trafficking and voluntary sex work confronts a contradiction that has long marred India’s legal response to sexual exploitation. By treating trafficking, coercion and voluntary adult sex work as interchangeable categories, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act often subjects different groups of women to the same rescue and rehabilitation machinery. The result is arbitrary detention, police excesses and the denial of agency to adults who do not seek State mediation. The court’s rejection of this approach is a significant intervention. Its insistence on a “threshold inquiry” before placing adults in protective custody and its recognition of consent as the governing principle in decisions on rehabilitation and reintegration when it comes to sex work affirm that welfare measures cannot be imposed in disregard of individual choice. The judgment acknowledges a reality that the law has ignored: prostitution and trafficking are not synonymous, and a framework that fails to distinguish between them harms both voluntary sex workers and trafficking victims.

The judgment is equally important for its attempt to place trafficking victims at the centre of the legal process. Anti-trafficking measures usually prioritise rescue while paying inadequate attention to rehabilitation, reintegration and long-term protection. The court’s directive of a Victim Protection Plan seeks to address this gap by setting minimum standards that shelter homes, mental health support, legal aid, education, vocational training and safeguards against re-trafficking need to adhere to. By recognising rehabilitation as an aspect of the right to live with dignity, the court reorients the legal framework towards long-term reintegration and autonomy rather than prolonged institutional custody. Yet the success of this framework will depend on implementation. Police personnel, magistrates and welfare officials require sustained sensitisation to distinguish trafficking from consensual adult sex work and to engage with victims through a rights-based approach. Parliament must also revisit provisions that conflate prostitution with trafficking while protecting victims from prosecution and strengthening accountability for police misconduct. The promise of a verdict, which offers a coherent framework that protects individual agency while recognising the vulnerabilities that trafficking creates, will be fulfilled only when rehabilitation becomes meaningful, consent is respected, and institutions abandon paternalism.