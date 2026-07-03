Ronaldo survives VAR storm as Portugal set up Spain date in FIFA World Cup Round of 16

A stoppage time winner from a super sub, a stoppage time equaliser at the other end chalked out with a controversial VAR call, and Cristiano Ronaldo being subbed while the game was hanging by a thread, the Portugal vs Croatia round of 16 match didn’t disappoint in terms of drama!

FIFA World Cup 2026 has already seen some high-octane matches, individual moments and a fair share of controversies, but all came together when Ronaldo faced Luka Modric. After a dull first half where Portugal had most of the possession but failed to breach Croatia’s disciplined shape, the game came alive in the second half.

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Croatia, having found a foothold in the game, took the lead through veteran Ivan Perisic after a prolonged spell of pressure. In response, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez made a quartet of changes around the hour mark which included Man Utd playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal got a lucky break when the VAR found an infringement inside the box during a corner kick. The referee awarded a penalty after review, and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up.

Ronaldo, having seen one of his goals ruled out for a tight offside call just minutes ago, wasn’t missing a penalty with the threat of elimination looming over their heads. He calmly slotted it home, scoring his 967th career goal.

Croatia increased their intensity, and scored but the goal was ruled out, offside again. In total, Croatia had three goals disallowed throughout the match. Just when it looked like the deadlock would not be broken any sooner than extra time, Gonzalo Ramos produced the defining moment.

In the 4th minute of stoppage time, Gonzalo Ramos scored from a half-chance. When Rafa Leao floated a cross into the box, Ramos was placed between two Croatia centre-backs. Unable to generate a good leap, Ramos made a slight jump and glanced the ball towards the far post. The Croatia goalkeeper couldn’t save it even with a good leap.

It looked like Ramos had scored the winner, but Croatia had other plans. Croatia generated a host of chances after going behind for the first time in the match. Josko Gvardiol, benefitting from a fantastic phase of play, had the ball in the Portugal net in the 102nd minute of the match.

The goal led to wild celebrations from the Croatia players, but destiny had other plans. VAR found a potential offside in the buildup to the goal. However, the ball had come off one of Portugal’s players. The touch meant the offside call was no longer an objective one. The referee was sent to the monitor to check, and after review, much to the disgust of Croatia players, concurred with the VAR’s decision.

Portugal will face Spain next in the Round of 16, and if today’s match was anything to go by, we have a cracker in our hands.

Spain send Austria packing in style

Mikel Oyarzabal netted two goals as Spain triumphed over Austria 3-0 on Thursday, marking its first knockout match victory in the World Cup since clinching the title in 2010.

In the second half, Pedro Porro scored the other goal for Spain, which delivered its most remarkable performance of the tournament by dominating possession and showcasing offensive creativity throughout its lineup.

Furthermore, Spain have yet to concede a goal in this year's World Cup. Unai Simon did not need to make a single save, achieving his fourth consecutive clean sheet, as Austria was unable to register a shot on target.

Wonderkid Lamine Yamal was on song despite not getting on the score sheet, recording four of Spain's 10 shots on goal

The 18-year-old Barcelona prodigy played his longest spell of the tournament before being substituted in the 85th minute, shortly after Austria defender David Alaba deflected Yamal's powerful shot off the goal line.