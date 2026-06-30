Letters to the editor: Japanese football fans cleaning stadium has sparked a domestic debate

Home and the world

Sir — Japanese football fans cleaning stadiums after World Cup matches have drawn worldwide praise. Yet the spectacle has prompted an uncomfortable debate in Japan. Many women have questioned why such civic-mindedness rarely extends to household chores where they continue to shoulder most of the unpaid work. The contrast reflects the long-standing distinction between soto and uchi: the former places greater responsibility towards strangers and public spaces than within the family. The fans who diligently clear litter have already demonstrated a commitment to the collective good. Extending that same sense of responsibility to the domestic space would be akin to yet another goal scored.

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Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

Faith shaken

Sir — The allegations of financial irregularities involving the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust deserve a transparent investigation (“Ayodhya theft arrests, resignation buzz”, Jun 27). The Congress leaders, Ajay Rai and Digvijaya Singh, have demanded accountability and an inquiry by a sitting high court judge. Countless devotees contributed to the Ram temple movement and deserve to know how their donations were handled.

The Special Investigation Team should make its findings public without delay. Given the importance of the issue, transparency is essential to restore confidence in the management of the temple’s funds.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — Allegations of corruption linked to the Ram temple have raised serious questions about the use of donations made by devotees. Reports of financial irregularities during the period between the demolition of the Babri masjid and the construction of the Ram mandir have surfaced in the public domain. The allegations that cash, jewellery, gold, silver and other valuables offered by the devotees have been misappropriated deserve a thorough and transparent investigation.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Sir — The alleged theft of donations worth around Rs 200 crore from the Ram temple has shaken public trust. Eight people have been arrested, and the resignation of the SRJTKT’s general-secretary has only strengthened the suspicions. If the allegations are proved, those responsible should face legal action regardless of their position or affiliation. An investigation is essential to establish accountability and restore public trust in the management of one of the country’s most important religious institutions.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Sir — The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple has become a political and institutional challenge. The SIT has reportedly uncovered security and administrative lapses and several arrests have followed. The resignations of senior SRJTKT officials have added to public concern. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has assured that no one will be spared. One hopes that the investigation will proceed without political interference and fix responsibility wherever the evidence leads.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Sir — The allegations of financial irregularities at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya raises questions about the management of devotees’ donations. Queries are also bound to arise about the SRJTKT’s land transactions and construction-related decisions. If these allegations are established, they would represent a serious breach of public trust. A fair investigation and strict accountability are essential to restore people’s faith in the administration of religious institutions.

Haridasan Rajan,

Kozhikode, Kerala

Sir — The charges of theft of donations at the Ram temple have weakened people’s belief in the temple administration. Reports of unease within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and delays in releasing the SIT’s findings have added to the uncertainty. Given the seriousness of the allegations and the public funds involved, there is a strong case for making the investigation’s findings public and ensuring an independent audit of the SRJTKT’s finances.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — Despite repeated tragedies at places of worship and the recent allegations of financial irregularities at the Ram temple, devotees will continue to visit and make offerings because of their faith. Many people could choose to support charitable causes that help the poor directly, yet they prefer to donate at temples as an expression of religious belief. Public confidence can be strengthened only through transparent management of donations and proper accountability.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Positive image

Sir — The campaign against body shaming in schools deserves wholehearted support (“Campaign targets body shaming”, Jun 28). Remarks about a child’s appearance, weight or complexion, often disguised as humour, can cause lasting psychological harm. Schools should foster an atmosphere where children feel heard and safe to speak. Parents must reinforce these values. Social media can help by promoting diversity and positive body image. Schools that have successfully built inclusive campuses should be recognised so their practices can be adopted elsewhere. Education should develop confident, compassionate and resilient citizens.

Aloke Kumar Mookherjee,

North 24 Parganas

Sir — The campaign launched against body shaming in schools is a much-needed initiative. Children are often teased or discriminated against. Such behaviour affects their confidence. Parents and schools should work together to address these issues.

Kiran Agarwal,

Calcutta