Letters to the editor: Endless meetings are replacing meaningful work instead of supporting it

Meet less

Sir — Even the cabinet secretary of India is frustrated with meetings. T.V. Somanathan has highlighted a problem familiar to employees across workplaces. Endless meetings often replace meaningful work instead of supporting it. Preparing presentations and attending review sessions consume valuable time that could be spent solving problems. Managers should judge performance through outcomes rather than polished slides. Every meeting should have a clear purpose, limited duration and measurable decisions. Productivity improves when employees are trusted to work instead of constantly reporting on their work.

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Soham Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Incomplete meal

Sir — The decision to hand over the preparation of mid-day meals in West Bengal to ISKCON and the resultant removal of eggs from the menu is disappointing. Many children depend on these meals for essential nutrition. Eggs provide affordable protein and are widely accepted across West Bengal. Vegetarian alternatives have value but they may not be equally practical or popular among students. Welfare schemes should be guided by public health evidence rather than institutional preferences. The government should retain eggs while respecting families who choose vegetarian food through suitable alternatives.

Kamal Basu,

Calcutta

Sir — School meals exist to improve children’s health and encourage regular attendance. Any change to the menu should be based on nutritional evidence. Replacing eggs with vegetarian options overlooks the needs of thousands of children. Parents should have confidence that public welfare programmes serve the best interests of students. The state should review this decision before extending the pilot project to other districts.

G. Bhatt,

Mumbai

Sir — West Bengal has a rich food culture where vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets have peacefully coexisted for generations. Removing eggs from school meals sends an unnecessary message that one dietary practice deserves preference over another. Government programmes should stay inclusive and reflect the diversity of the people they serve. Children should not become part of debates over food choices. A simple option of serving eggs alongside vegetarian substitutes would address everyone’s concerns fairly.

Ananya Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — The increase in funding for school mid-day meals deserves appreciation because better nutrition requires greater investment. Unfortunately, the decision to exclude eggs from meals in schools weakens that positive step. Greater spending achieves little if an affordable and nutritious item is removed from the menu. Eggs have long been part of school nutrition programmes because they are easy to supply and accepted by most families. The government should reconsider this unnecessary restriction.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — Assam provides an interesting example of eggs served in mid-day meals. Its government expanded the number of days eggs are served in school meals after recognising their nutritional benefits. West Bengal is moving in the opposite direction despite facing similar concerns over child nutrition. Different states may adopt different approaches, but decisions affecting children should rest on health considerations rather than ideology. Policymakers should carefully examine successful models before making permanent changes to welfare schemes.

Rajib Sarma,

Guwahati

Sir — Public welfare programmes should respect personal faith without allowing religious beliefs to determine government policy. Hiring a religious organisation to prepare school meals should never limit the nutritional choices available to children. Eggs remain one of the simplest and most economical sources of protein for growing students. Families who prefer vegetarian food can always be offered suitable alternatives. A flexible menu would protect both nutritional needs and freedom of dietary choice.

Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta

Welcome thaw

Sir — India and Bangladesh share deep historical, cultural and economic ties that deserve careful nurturing. Diplomatic relations should never depend entirely on the government of the day in either country. Recent efforts to restore normal engagement, including the resumption of tourist visas, are encouraging. But trust grows through consistent cooperation rather than political rhetoric. Both governments should focus on trade, connectivity, border management and water sharing.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Sir — The recent improvement in India-Bangladesh relations is welcome after months of uncertainty. Geography ensures that the two countries will remain important partners regardless of political changes. Cooperation on transport, energy and commerce strengthens economic growth on both sides of the border. Diplomatic disagreements should be handled through dialogue.

Priyanka Majumdar,

Calcutta