Letters to the editor: ‘Hug my younger self’ trend encourages healing and self-kindness

Past reimagined

Sir — Those active on social media are likely to have come across pictures of celebrities hugging their younger selves. The latest Artificial Intelligence trend, ‘hug my younger self’, allows people to reimagine their childhood in a kinder light by conjuring up photographs where a person’s adult self embraces one’s childhood version; the resultant image exudes comfort, tenderness, and nostalgia. The sentiment behind this trend — extending kindness to one’s younger self — ought to extend beyond the digital realm. People would do well to be gentler with themselves and to let go of bitterness attached to the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pratik Mahato,

Calcutta

Divisive agenda

Sir — Since many novels of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee were inspired by the Hindu philosophy or based on the revolt against the nawabs, communal leaders have been hell-bent on portraying the writer as a Hindu zealot bearing hatred towards Islam (“Vande Mataram plan unease”, Oct 2). But the fact is that Chatterjee was a secular-minded individual. In Bangadesher Krishak, he described the plight of farmers named Rama Kaibarta (a Dalit) and Hashim Sheikh (a Muslim) in the same breath. It is highly disturbing that one of his finest creations, “Vande Mataram”, is being used to polarise society.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — “Vande Mataram”, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, played a vital role in the Indian Independence movement. It first gained political significance when Rabindranath Tagore sang the song at the Congress session in 1896. It gradually became popular among political activists, leading to the British government imposing a ban on the song. The Central government’s plan to celebrate the 150th year of the song is welcome.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Sport as war

Sir — Sport transcends the barriers of borders and languages and can forge unity (“Farce won”, Oct 1). Shaking hands with the players on the opposing team is a symbolic gesture of brotherhood. But an attitude of open hostility and revenge prevailed between the Indian and the Pakistani teams at

the Asia Cup final in

Dubai. Needless to say that both teams disappointed cricket lovers.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana

Sir — India’s glorious victory in the Asia Cup should have been a euphoric event. But it ended in an ugly fashion. The Indian contingent was left waiting for an hour to receive the trophy. India then refused to accept the trophy from the chief of the Asia Cricket Council who also happens to be the interior minister of Pakistan. It was an empty show of gaiety and robbed the team of a victory parade it deserved. It is the spirit of the game that was lost.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Peace plan

Sir — The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has unveiled a sweeping 20-point Gaza peace plan, which Israel has cautiously welcomed. The plan demands a complete halt to hostilities, a large-scale prisoner swap, and the formation of an international transitional body to oversee the governance of post-war Gaza. It also promises an economic reboot with global aid and leaves the door open for an eventual Palestinian State, although the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, remains sceptical about that. While world leaders have largely applauded the initiative and India has welcomed the plan, uncertainty lingers. Can peace take root when bombs still rain on Gaza?

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to bring peace in Gaza has provided a glimmer of hope. But the deadline given to Hamas to accept the plan may be a deal-breaker (“Palestinians wary of peace plan”, Oct 1). Ending the war is urgent. Gaza has been destroyed; thousands are being killed and millions displaced in Israel’s protracted, unethical and vicious war against Palestine. It is high time that the US persuades its all-weather friend, Israel, that enough is enough.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — The war in Gaza has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians. But the 20-point peace proposal seems to be more an attempt by Donald Trump to secure the Nobel Peace Prize for himself. Previously, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he would end the war in Gaza but failed miserably. Both Hamas and Israel have a history of going back on their commitments. So the 20-point proposal does not inspire a lot of hope.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — The 20-point Gaza peace plan outlines a temporary governing board led by Donald Trump and including the former British prime minister, Tony Blair. The plan’s emphasis on rebuilding Gaza is commendable. However, its success relies on Hamas’s response to it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arab countries have welcomed the plan. Sincere dialogue and compromise are crucial to resolving the crisis.

Subhalaxmi Lenka,

Bengaluru