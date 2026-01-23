Letters to the editor: Emmanuel Macron took political chic to new heights at Davos

Cool defiance

Sir — Politicians have been getting steadily more stylish. But the French president, Emmanuel Macron, took political chic to new heights at Davos recently by sporting blue aviator sunglasses indoors. What looked like a cameo straight out of Top Gun, though, was actually a measure necessitated by a medical condition. This did not stop Macron’s rivals like the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, from having a field day. However, given that the style statement comes amidst Trump’s latest threats of fresh tariffs on France, the shades may be a visual signal that France will not blink first.

Utkarsh Pandey,

Delhi

Poor alternative

Sir — The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has established the Board of Peace, a new international body to oversee post-war governance and reconstruction in Gaza under a US-backed framework. While countries would be allowed to join free of cost, permanent membership would require a contribution of one billion dollars.

Although the initiative is being pitched as an effective alternative to the United Nations, many countries view it as inequitable since it links influence to financial contribution rather than to international law, institutional legitimacy or collective consensus (“Hollow peace”, Jan 20).

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — The invitations sent out to some 50 countries to join the Board of Peace appear heavy on symbolism but light on clarity. At a moment when the conflict in Gaza has extracted a devastating civilian toll and deepened global divisions, any initiative that claims to advance peace warrants scrutiny, not automatic applause.

A Donald Trump-led effort risks complicating India’s carefully balanced position, particularly if the proposed Board of Peace sidesteps multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, where India has consistently maintained that lasting peace can emerge only through rules-based diplomacy. Further, Pakistan’s inclusion among the invitees may undermine consensus given its contradictory approach to India.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — The Donald Trump administration has invited India, along with around 50 other countries, to join the Board of Peace intended to facilitate Gaza’s transition to normalcy. While the initiative may appear constructive on the surface, it warrants careful evaluation, especially in light of the Board’s proposed structure and the prevailing global context. The framework assigns a decisive role to the US president, raising concerns about excessive centralisation of authority. Additionally, the Board’s mandate remains ambiguous at a time when the

US itself seems to be reassessing the post-World War II global order it once helped shape.

Any attempt to expand the Board’s role without a wider international consensus risks weakening established multilateral institutions. In these circumstances, India must remain firmly anchored to its principles of strategic autonomy and the pursuit of its national interest.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Strict register

Sir — The Lok Sabha is set to introduce a new attendance system from the upcoming budget session, wherein members will be required to mark their presence from their allotted seats. It is hoped that the system will be biometric to prevent proxy attendance. Televised proceedings of both Houses reveal that many of the seats remain vacant, except during discussions related to members’ pay and allowances. However, no system can be a substitute for the individual conscience of parliamentarians which alone can ensure meaningful attendance.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

Privileged spaces

Sir — Literature festivals stand at a crossroads. They can either remain comfortable echo chambers of privilege or evolve into living spaces where ideas genuinely challenge, unsettle, and transform society (“Books and beyond”, Jan 20). When words are reduced to branding exercises, selfies, and curated applause, literature loses its power to question authority, expose injustice, and give voice to the marginalised. The true value of literary gatherings does not lie in celebrity writers or glossy stages, but in uncomfortable conversations and unheard stories.

Aditya Kamble,

Kalaburagi, Karnataka

Sir — The phrase, “A Kumbh Mela of literature”, mentioned by Ruchir Joshi in “Books and beyond” captures the spirit of the Jaipur Literature Festival perfectly. The JLF is a reminder of how literature can bring people together

in all its diversity and vitality.

Salil Karmakar,

Calcutta

Sir — “Books and beyond” by Ruchir Joshi is analytical. The future of literary festivals in India will depend on meaningful alternatives for dialogue on literature. In this context, the Calcutta boi mela, though it may not be what it once was, shows that the spirit of reading endures, if the sale of books is anything to go by.

Basudeb Dutta,

Nadia