Letters to the editor: Demumu app offers life-affirming service, literally

Digital pulse

Sir — Technology has become not just a part of our lives but is also literally life-affirming. The application, Demumu, offers a digital pulse-check, requiring users to tap a button every 48 hours to prove that they have not died. Failing to ‘check in’ with the app triggers an automated SOS to one’s emergency contacts. Many people are thrilled with this invention, especially those living alone. Yet, it also shows how frayed social ties have become. People are now so allergic to small talk that they would rather trust a cartoon ghost in an app with their survival than actually getting to know the person living across the hall.

Yash Varma,

Indore

Devoted sentinel

Sir — Army Day, observed on January 15 each year, reminds us of the dedication, discipline, and sacrifices of the soldiers who protect the nation in difficult and dangerous conditions. Army Day celebrations, parades and gallantry awards highlight the courage and professionalism of the armed forces. True respect for soldiers lies in ensuring their welfare.

Md. Hammad,

Mumbai

Sir — Army Day commemorates the historic moment in 1949 when General K.M. Cariappa — he would later be conferred the rank of Field Marshal — assumed charge as the first Indian commander-in-chief of the army, succeeding his British predecessor. The Indian army is a steadfast sentinel of the country’s sovereignty, protecting its borders across some of the world’s most formidable terrains and offering unflinching support during times of natural calamity.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Fragile diversity

Sir — The palak paneer fiasco in the University of Colorado is not trivial. It exposes a form of food racism. When an Indian student was asked not to heat his lunch in the departmental microwave because of its pungent smell, the real issue was about who has the power to decide what belongs in shared spaces. Food is often where cultural biases hide most comfortably. For students living far from home, such moments cut deeper than institutions often realise. Universities pride themselves on inclusivity. Yet, episodes like this reveal how fragile the promise of inclusivity can be in everyday practice. Respect begins with accuracy and accommodation.

Roshni Ojha,

Howrah

Divided lands

Sir — The original syncre­tic culture of Bengal was excellently depicted by Baul Shah Abdul Karim through his famous songs (“Another land”, Jan 12). However, the present environment in West Bengal and Bangladesh, respectively, is most unfortunate. Islamophobia and anti-Hindu sentiments are ruining the warm ties between the two halves of Bengal.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Too lenient

Sir — The punishment prescribed for illegal hunting in the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 in the country — three to seven years of imprisonment and/or a fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 — is inadequate. Moreover, less than 2% of cases have resulted in convictions. Because of this laxity, illegal hunting continues to flourish in India, depleting the number of wild animals and marine life.

Sreemoy Ghose,

Jamshedpur

Stellar duo

Sir — Daryl Mitchell and Will Young led New Zealand to victory with their outstanding performances in the second one-day international of the series with India. Ironically, Indian bowlers, who used to be match winners, proved to be the weak link in Rajkot. It was a real surprise to see that the selectors opted to bench Arshdeep Singh instead of Harshit Rana

Vinay Mahadevan,

Dubai