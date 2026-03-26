Letters to the editor: Bengaluru IT officer swindled by parrot astrologer in 20-lakh scam

Outsmarted

Sir — An income tax officer from Bengaluru was recently swindled out of gold and silver worth 20 lakh rupees by a roadside parrot astrologer who promised to perform puja to boost his luck. Apparently, the victim was desperate for a promotion at work. Luckily, the police arrested the conman and recovered the loot. An IT officer — who is feared by masses for having overarching legal powers to conduct surprise raids and assess undisclosed incomes — naively trusting a bird to change his fortunes and unwittingly giving away wealth for that purpose is rich in irony. The incident illustrates that professional expertise is still no match for common sense. Possessing statutory authority does not automatically make one the master of the streets.

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Sreeja Basu,

Howrah

Steep fall

Sir — The rupee fell to a record low of 94.3 against the American dollar on Monday as elevated crude oil prices and continued foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on the currency. The slump follows a sharp fall on Friday when the rupee breached the 93- mark for the first time. The ongoing war in West Asia has kept crude prices high and strengthened the greenback. Higher oil prices have, in turn, increased India’s import bill, particularly from the Gulf nations. Pressure has been compounded by persistent foreign capital outflows with overseas investors pulling out money from Indian equities, placing additional strain on the rupee.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — During the United Progressive Alliance era, prominent Bharatiya Janata Party leaders such as Narendra Modi had asserted that a falling rupee signalled a decline in national prestige. They mocked the erstwhile government — the rupee was then hovering between 60–69 — but are now shamelessly silent when the rupee is at an all-time low. The mainstream media’s silence on the issue suggests that it has completely aligned itself with the current regime.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Job crisis

Sir — India is facing a severe youth unemployment crisis with nearly 40% of graduates aged 15-25 without jobs as of early 2026 (“Work worries”, Mar 23). Several factors such as the critical mismatch between skills and industry demands and low quality job creation have made it difficult for India’s educated youth to secure stable employment. While India’s growing youth population presents immense potential, it also demands targeted interventions to create meaningful and sustainable jobs. With collaborative efforts by the government, industry and society, India can translate its demographic dividend into economic growth and social progress.

Deba Prasad Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Sir — India’s economy has long been known for its inability to generate employment. The country’s education system has not been able to produce enough qualified professionals. The educated, unemployed youth suffer from a white-collar complex, holding out for high-status, stable, or government jobs while rejecting available technical or blue-collar roles. This problem needs to be tackled from sociological, economic as well as political perspectives. The strengthening of small-scale industries and the creation of self-employment opportunities are urgent. India needs a comprehensive strategy that links education with employment.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — While rising enrolment in education and narrowing social divisions, as highlighted in the State of Working India 2026 report, suggest progress, the stubbornly high unemployment among graduates reveals a deeper structural flaw. The surge in employment post-Covid was largely absorbed by the low-productivity agriculture sector, leaving educated youth stranded between aspiration and reality. With nearly five million graduates entering the job market each year, the contrast between skills and opportunities is stark. The share of working-age Indians will begin to decline after 2030. The window for harnessing this demographic advantage is thus closing. Employment generation must become a national priority, or the dividend will dissolve into a liability.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Sir — The Indian government should be deeply concerned about the unemployment crisis: less than 7% of male graduates secure permanent salaried jobs. To reap the demographic dividend, the government must create meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities that are aligned with the changing demands of the job market. Further, knowledge of soft skills should be integrated into school curricula across the country.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — Education is no longer a guarantee of employment. Nearly 40% of young graduates remain unemployed. This points to a stark mismatch between access to higher education and job creation. While occupational barriers linked to caste and gender are weakening, these gains matter little without growth in job opportunities. India must integrate enrolment with employability by investing in vocational training and industry partnerships.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Travel gaps

Sir — Electric vehicles are regarded as a convenient mode of commuting. However, existing petrol or diesel vehicle users usually check for the availability of charging facilities before switching to EVs. As EV operations gain momentum, the need to reduce charging-related downtime will arise. Facilities for fast battery swapping and replacement of discharged batteries will also be needed. While small-scale operators provide charging facilities, battery swapping is not yet readily available.

Kunal Kanti Konar,

Calcutta