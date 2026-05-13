Thailand cuts visa-free stay to 30 days for tourists from 93 countries, India included

Thailand will reduce the visa-free stay period for tourists from 93 countries, including India, from 60 days to 30 days as part of efforts to curb illegal activities and misuse of long-term stays, foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkaeow said.

The foreign minister said on Tuesday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would submit a proposal to the Cabinet seeking approval for the change. However, he did not specify when the revised rule would come into effect.

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Thailand has allowed tourists from 93 countries to stay visa-free for up to 60 days since July 2024. The scheme includes India, Bahrain, Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and several Western nations.

Authorities said they would also tighten scrutiny of other visa categories to ensure visitors comply with the purpose of their visas.

The proposed measures are aimed at addressing concerns over the misuse of extended visa stays and the involvement of some foreign nationals in illegal activities.

Despite the relaxed visa regime, Thailand’s tourism sector has seen a slight decline this year. Between January 1 and May 10, 2026, the country received 12.4 million foreign tourists, down 3.43 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Tourism remains a key driver of Thailand’s economy, with foreign arrivals reaching nearly 40 million in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of May 2026, Indian passport holders can enter Thailand without a visa for tourism or short-term business visits for up to 60 days, with the option of a further 30-day extension at local immigration offices. The facility was officially updated for India in early 2026 under Thailand’s broader 93-country visa-free policy.