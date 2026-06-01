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regular-article-logo Monday, 01 June 2026

Naga apex body puts 14 Kuki release on hold; fate of six missing youths remains key concern

The decision to facilitate their release triggered resentment among some Naga youth groups and civil society organisations, which alleged that the move had been taken without adequate consultation with stakeholders in the Naga-majority district

PTI Published 01.06.26, 08:52 PM
Women take part in a protest demanding the safe release of six missing Naga civilians, allegedly abducted by suspected armed militants following an ambush in Kangpokpi district on May 13, at Kanglatongbi village, in Imphal West district of Manipur, Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Women take part in a protest demanding the safe release of six missing Naga civilians, allegedly abducted by suspected armed militants following an ambush in Kangpokpi district on May 13, at Kanglatongbi village, in Imphal West district of Manipur, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. PTI

The apex body of Naga tribes in Manipur on Monday cancelled the scheduled release of 14 Kuki civilians following disagreements with certain youth leaders and stakeholders of the tribal community.

In a statement, the United Naga Council said, "Considering the prevailing sentiments of the Naga public, the proposed release of the 14 Kuki detainees, earlier scheduled at 2 pm on June 1, hereby stands cancelled.

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The 14 Kuki civilians were detained and taken hostage on May 13 and were scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon before being taken to Kangpokpi district for a reception programme.

The decision to facilitate their release triggered resentment among some Naga youth groups and civil society organisations, which alleged that the move had been taken without adequate consultation with stakeholders in the Naga-majority district, officials said.

Multiple meetings were held among the Naga civil society organisations and student bodies at Senapati for hours, where it was pointed out that the fate of six Naga civilians abducted by Kuki armed groups remains unknown, officials added.

The Naga groups pointed out that the whereabouts and condition of the six youths held hostage must be first revealed by Kuki armed groups before finalising the release of the Kuki hostages.

In an earlier statement, the UNC had said that it, along with the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO), Senapati, had intervened for the release of the 14 Kuki detainees held by the Naga Village Guard-Northern Command after consultations with stakeholders.

The council said the decision was influenced by appeals from the Baptist community, Naga churches, tribal bodies and organisations, as well as an assurance given by Union home minister Amit Shah to Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio that the Ministry of Home Affairs would trace the abducted Naga civilians, identify those responsible and ensure legal action.

The UNC also referred to an appeal by the Manipur government and its assurance that the Suspension of Operations (SoO) ground rules would be strictly enforced, including rationalisation and relocation of camps.

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