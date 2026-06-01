Kukis press pause on shutdown after talks on Manipur hostages and church killings

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kukis in Manipur, has temporarily suspended the shutdown imposed across Kuki-Zo areas following the killing of three church leaders on May 13 and the continuing hostage crisis that has heightened tensions in the state’s hill districts.

In a statement issued late on Saturday, the KIM said the decision followed “positive outcomes and assurances” emerging from several rounds of discussions held on May 29 and 30 between the organisation, Kuki-Zo civil society groups and the government over issues affecting community members.

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The organisation said it had decided to suspend the shutdown as a “gesture of goodwill, cooperation and commitment to maintaining law and order”.

The shutdown was first imposed after the killing of the three church leaders in Kangpokpi district and the subsequent abduction of 48 people. Twenty-eight hostages were freed, but 20 are still captive. Of these, six are Nagas and the rest Kukis. The six Naga civilians abducted from Kangpokpi on May 13 are yet to be freed, fuelling tensions between the two communities.

“This decision has been taken in good faith and in the larger public interest to facilitate administrative processes and enable the government to act responsibly and decisively in delivering justice and addressing the legitimate concerns of the Kuki-Zo people,” the KIM said.

The organisation, however, cautioned that the move should not be interpreted as a dilution of its demands. It warned that any failure, delay or lack of visible action by the government during the period of relaxation would compel the Kuki-Zo people to intensify the shutdown and other democratic agitations.

The suspension followed a KIM-sponsored nationwide rally held in Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas seeking justice, protection and a political resolution to the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur. The organisation also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining the community’s concerns and demands.

A major rally was held in Kangpokpi on Saturday, demanding justice for slain church leaders, release of all Kuki-Zo hostages and speedy political resolution to the conflict between the Kuki-Zos and the Meiteis that erupted on May 3, 2023.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Delhi and NCR, also held a news meet in the national capital on Saturday in solidarity with the movement, seeking justice for the victims, immediate release of the hostages and an end to violence.

Both the KIM and the KSO stressed the need for a “separate political arrangement” to guarantee safety, dignity and peaceful coexistence. While neither organisation specified the form such an arrangement should take, Kuki-Zo groups have previously demanded a Union territory with a legislature, arguing that they can no longer coexist with the Meiteis. Meitei organisations have strongly opposed any proposal to split Manipur.

The KSO urged the Centre to ensure justice for victims, secure the immediate release of hostages, hold perpetrators accountable, protect vulnerable communities and expedite a political settlement through meaningful engagement with Kuki-Zo representatives.