Women lead the charge against tuberculosis through self-help groups in Meghalaya

Women are in the vanguard of the fight against tuberculosis in the matriarchal northeastern state of Meghalaya with the government roping in women self-help groups to encourage villagers to get screened for the disease.

Each household has at least one member who is part of a women's self-group and has considerable influence on the family.

The network of these groups is very strong in the state, said Abhilash Baranwal, the deputy commissioner of Ri Bhoi district.

From among these self-help groups, one woman is appointed as a community gender health activist (CGHA), who, like ASHA workers, identifies presumptive TB patients and sends them for screening to the nearest health facility, Baranwal told PTI. Every village has a CGHA.

"These CGHAs are kind of fulcrums of provision of health facilities at the village level. They are not replacing the ASHAs, but assisting them. They have become a voice in the self-help groups in matters related to health.

"They speak about tuberculosis, its prevalence and the importance of getting diagnosed as early as possible," he said.

Additionally, Meghalaya has also initiated the endorsement of reputable and trustworthy state celebrities and social media influencers to promote the fight against TB, said Dr Amica Joan Rynjah, a pulmonologist and assistant programme officer of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), Meghalaya.

By December 2024, all seven districts appointed District TB ambassadors under the NTEP.

Currently, 10 influencers serve as TB ambassadors in Meghalaya, actively promoting health awareness through digital platforms such as Instagram and YouTube, she said.

Besides recognising the influential role of faith-based organisations in reaching communities, an engagement was initiated with All Faith Forum to mobilise religious leaders and congregations in the fight against TB, particularly during the 100-day campaign.

Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Ramkumar S said the state has intensified TB testing, leading to a surge in presumptive TB examination.

Back in 2015, as many as 845 people per lakh were being tested for TB. Fast forward to 2024, and that number has surged to 1,911 per lakh, ensuring more cases are detected early and treated before they escalate.

The 100-day TB Elimination Campaign is being implemented in five districts -- East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Garo Hills, West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills -- where the burden of the disease is on the higher side.

The programme notified 4,573 TB cases in 2024 in Meghalaya and since December 7, as many as 867 patients have tested positive for the disease. The death rate of tuberculosis has been 5 to 6 per cent over the last four years and is showing a decline in recent trends, said Dr Amica.

