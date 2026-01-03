MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tezpur stir continues amid Centre intervention, VC Shambhu Nath Singh placed on leave

Students, teachers, and non-teaching staff had been protesting since September 22, seeking Singh’s ouster, who has been absent from the campus since the protest began

Umanand Jaiswal Published 03.01.26, 08:20 AM
Tezpur University

Tezpur University File picture

The Tezpur University fraternity has welcomed the Union education ministry’s decision to place vice-chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh on leave, set up a three-member committee to probe allegations against him, and appoint IIT Guwahati Professor Amrendra Kumar Das as pro vice-chancellor.

However, a statement issued by three student representatives said that while they welcome the education ministry’s decisions, the stakeholders have made it clear “that while this resolution marks an important milestone, the movement will not be withdrawn in its entirety until the findings of the enquiry committee conclusively uphold justice and until the outcomes turn in favour of the stakeholders”.

The committee has been given three months to submit its report. The university stakeholders include the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association and the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association.

The statement added that the students are prepared to extend full cooperation to the inquiry committee in every possible manner.

Students, teachers, and non-teaching staff had been protesting since September 22, seeking Singh’s ouster, who has been absent from the campus since the protest began.

The statement also “reiterated that their additional long-pending demands, as formally communicated to the university and the authorities earlier, must also be fulfilled to ensure lasting stability and trust within the institution,” while adding that “their struggle has always been guided by principles of justice, transparency, and institutional accountability, and they remain steadfast in their pursuit of these ideals until logical and just conclusions are achieved”.

A student told The Telegraph that protests to streamline the central University’s affairs will continue in some form until concrete action is taken against Singh.

The statement noted: “After 103 days of sustained, peaceful, and resolute protest, Tezpur University has finally received an official resolution from the ministry of education.”

Expressing hope and “cautious optimism,” it said the enquiry process must be “conducted in a fair, transparent, and comprehensive manner, free from any political interference, external pressure, or institutional bias. The fraternity firmly asserts that the inquiry must objectively examine all allegations and circumstances surrounding the crisis of Prof Shambhu Nath Singh and must ultimately lead to justice and his removal”.

The stakeholders further “hope” that the new pro vice-chancellor “will work sincerely for restoring academic normalcy, institutional integrity, and the overall welfare of the university community, while respecting the aspirations and democratic voice of students, teachers, and staff”.

