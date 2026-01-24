Pact for drone tech in Nagaland healthcare

Two Nagaland government departments have joined hands to strengthen the state’s healthcare delivery system by integrating drone technology into its healthcare service framework.

The Nagaland GIS & Remote Sensing Centre (NGISRSC), established under the planning and coordination department, and the health & family welfare department signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) in Kohima on January 22.

An official statement said the collaboration seeks “to address critical challenges arising from the state’s difficult terrain and limited accessibility by deploying drone technology for emergency medical supply delivery, response during disease outbreaks and natural calamities, aerial support for vector control, and geospatial mapping for informed planning and decision-making”.

According to the MOA, the NGISRSC, the nodal agency of the state for space-based technology applications, will undertake drone operations, capacity building, data analysis, and ensure compliance with applicable regulatory frameworks, while the health and family welfare department will extend necessary logistical support, coordination, and deployment planning.

NGISRSC senior project director, Mhathung Kithan, flagging the importance of integrating emerging technologies into the public health systems, said the adoption of drone technology would significantly enhance the efficiency of healthcare service delivery across the State.

Principal director, health and family welfare department, Mereninla Senlem, said the collaboration would strengthen the state’s preparedness and response mechanisms during emergencies and disasters besides ensuring timely delivery of essential medical supplies during emergency health operations and disaster situations.