Opposition slams PM Modi for skipping Zubeen Garg mention during first Assam visit

Three Opposition parties in Assam on Sunday flagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure to mention Zubeen Garg during his first visit to the state after the singer-composer’s death in Singapore on September 19.

Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Bhupen Kumar Borah, Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi took to social media to express surprise and hurt over Modi not referring to Garg even once during his 28-minute address in Guwahati on Saturday and his 38-minute speech in Namrup on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaurav Gogoi also pointed out that Modi did not visit the Zubeen Memorial in Sonapur.

Modi’s two-day visit to Assam concluded on Sunday, during which he highlighted his government’s development, welfare and anti-influx initiatives. He also paid tributes to “great heroes” of Assam such as Chaolung Sukhapa, Mahaveer Lachit Borphukan, Bhimbar Deuri, Shaheed Kushal Kunvar, Moran King Bodousa, Malati Mem, Indira Miri, Sati Sadhani and Bhupen Hazarika in Namrup.

Modi flayed the Congress for opposing Bhupen Hazarika’s Bharat Ratna and denying tea community land rights, saying BJP gave both land and dignity. “I am a tea seller myself; if I don’t, who will?” He, however, avoided discussing wage hikes and ST status demands.

In Namrup on Sunday, he also mentioned gifting Assam’s black tea to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, there was no mention of Zubeen Garg, whose death plunged Assam into collective grief. A special investigation team of the state police probing the case has invoked murder charges against four of the seven accused.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, in a Facebook post, said Modi participated in several programmes over the last two days and addressed the people of Assam, “but unfortunately, the Prime Minister did not even utter a single word about the Assamese heartthrob, Zubeen Garg. He also did not find the time to meet Zubeen Da’s family or visit Zubeen Da’s memorial. This is really unfortunate and an insult to the late artiste. We condemn this apathy”.

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, in a cryptic post, asked why “our dear and departed icon, ZUBEEN GARG,” was missing from the Prime Minister’s speeches. Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi also echoed similar sentiments.