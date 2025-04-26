MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
One more arrested in Assam for pro-Pakistan post, tally rises to nine

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said the accused had posted 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Facebook

PTI Published 26.04.25, 11:35 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

One more person was apprehended in Assam for his alleged pro-Pakistan stand in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of such arrests in the state to nine, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He said the latest arrest was made in the Sribhumi district on Friday night.

Sarma, in a post on X, said the accused had posted 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Facebook.

Two persons, including opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, were apprehended on Thursday, while six more arrests across the state were made on Friday, Sarma had said.

"Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam," he said in a post on social media on Friday.

Of the persons arrested earlier, two are from Silchar in Cachar district and one each from Hailakandi, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Barpeta and Biswanath, he added.

Terrorists struck Baisaran, a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

