Nirmala Sitharaman hails chip plant in Assam, calls it a boost for Northeast investment

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday visited the upcoming Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Centre being developed at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

Sitharaman’s office, in a statement, said that the project was “set to become one of the country’s premier manufacturing sites”, aligning with the nation’s broader goal of establishing a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem.

Sitharaman later interacted with local entrepreneurs and students, sharing valuable insights on the growing business and investment potential of Assam and the Northeast.

The Northeast’s first semiconductor plant is being set up by the Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd at an estimated cost of ₹27,000-crore, the biggest private sector investment in the state. Production is likely to start by this fiscal.

Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO, Tata Electronics, presented Sitharaman with an overview of the project’s progress and outlined how the establishment of the OSAT facility will transform the industrial landscape of Assam.

Sarma expressed his gratitude to Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to the state, for her support in bringing this transformative project to Assam.

Later in the day, Sitharaman inaugurated the Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan on the Brahmaputra riverfront and the Gateway of Guwahati Terminal and Jetty, both “milestones in Guwahati’s riverfront transformation”.

The finance minister will on Saturday lay the foundation stone of the Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur.