Meghalaya illegal coal mine blast toll rises to 27, search operations continue

1 4 Search and rescue operation underway after an explosion at an illegal coal mine, at Thangsku area in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. At least 25 people were killed in the incident. (PTI)

The death toll from the blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district has climbed to 27, after two more bodies were recovered on Saturday, police said.

The bodies were found as a multiple-agency search operation continued in the Thangsku area of Umsngat village, where the blast occurred on Thursday. Officials said several people are still missing and the search will go on.

Work is also underway to verify the identities of the deceased, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said.

The scale of the tragedy has once again drawn attention to the persistence of illegal coal mining in the region, despite repeated warnings and past interventions.

Police have registered a suo motu FIR at Khliehriat police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

So far, two accused - Forme Chyrmang (36) of Jalaphet Pordung village and Shamehi War (42) of Sutnga Pohwailong village, have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Chief minister Conrad K. Sangma said the government has “zero tolerance for illegal coal mining” and that “strict action will be taken against all those involved.”

He added that the administration has been directed to intensify enforcement and ensure accountability.

Justice (retd) B.P. Katakey, who is overseeing compliance related to mining issues, visited Thangsku and confirmed that illegal mining was being carried out on a large scale in the locality, officials said.