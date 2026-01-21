Murmu, Modi, Rahul greet Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur on statehood day amid Manipur unrest

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their statehood day, praising their enterprising and talented citizens for their contributions to the nation’s progress, even as strife-torn Manipur remains under President’s Rule.

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur became full-fledged states in 1972.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February last year. At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

“Warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day. These states are blessed with rich cultural legacy, vibrant traditions and extraordinary natural beauty,” Murmu said in a post on X.

Their enterprising and talented people have made remarkable contributions to the nation’s progress, she said, adding, “I wish their residents a future filled with peace and prosperity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the three states. Wishing the people of Manipur, he said the state’s dedication and hard work were enriching India’s progress and expressed confidence that it would continue moving forward on the path of development. The state’s passion for sports, rich cultural heritage and close bond with nature were “truly noteworthy,” he said.

Greeting Meghalaya, Modi said the people of the state have made strong contributions to national development. Extending wishes to Tripura, he said the state’s journey reflects a blend of tradition and modernity, adding that its people are adding momentum to India’s growth trajectory.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also posted on X, wishing the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura peace, harmony and prosperity.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also greeted the three states, lauding their heritage, resilience and steady progress. Calling Meghalaya a symbol of harmony between nature and human life, he said its Khasi, Jaintia and Garo heritage continues to inspire the nation. Describing Manipur as the “Jewel of India,” Khandu said it holds a special place in the country’s civilisational landscape.



