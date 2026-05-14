Assam cabinet approves UCC Bill as Himanta Biswa Sarma begins new term on front foot

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, making it one of the first major decisions of the new BJP-led government after returning to power in the Assembly elections.

The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting held a day after Sarma was sworn in as chief minister on Tuesday.

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Addressing reporters after the meeting, Sarma described the move as a “major” decision and said the UCC Bill would be introduced during the first Assembly session of the new government, scheduled from May 21 to 26.

A government statement said the cabinet had approved the draft UCC Bill and that it would be tabled on the final day of the Assembly session on May 26.

“As per the Cabinet’s approval, Scheduled Tribes (Hills) and Scheduled Tribes (Plains) will remain outside the purview of the Code. Traditional religious customs, practices and rituals will also remain outside its purview. The UCC will primarily cover the following four subjects: Minimum age of marriage, prohibition of polygamy, equal rights for daughters in the property of parents and matters relating to live-in relationships,” the statement said.

In a post on X, Sarma wrote: “The first sitting of the #AssamCabinet of NDA 3.0 has approved the draft UCC Bill. A key promise of our Sankalpa Patra is now one step closer to being fulfilled. Rituals and customs practised by the people of Assam will remain outside the scope of the UCC in the state.”

The cabinet also approved formation of a task force to provide two lakh government jobs over the next five years. During his first term beginning in 2021, Sarma had promised one lakh government jobs in the first year. According to the government, over 1.6 lakh jobs were provided during the last five years.

The UCC seeks to create a uniform set of personal laws applicable to all citizens irrespective of religion. The legal framework deals with matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption regardless of religion, caste or gender.

Sarma said the UCC had already been implemented in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, Goa and Gujarat, but maintained that Assam’s legislation would be tailored to suit the state’s requirements. He said the tribal population would

remain exempt so that traditional customs and practices of protected communities were not affected.

The proposed legislation in Assam will include provisions relating to minimum marriage age, live-in relationships, prohibition of polygamy and property rights for women.

Tribals constitute over 13 per cent of Assam’s population, while Muslims account for more than 34 per cent.

Austerity measures

The Assam government on Wednesday announced a slew of austerity measures including temporary ban on buying of new vehicles and foreign travel by government personnel in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call on Sunday.

The austerity measures included:

The government will not purchase any new vehicles for the next six months, even for newly-inducted ministers.

The government will also not permit ministers, government officials and employees to travel abroad for any reason other than medical treatment for the next six months. “This restriction will apply to both personal and official foreign visits,” a government statement said.

The number of vehicles in the convoys of the governor, chief minister, ministers and officials will be reduced for the next six months.

The government will reduce expenditure on petrol and diesel by 20 per cent compared to the previous financial year.

The government will not purchase any foreign-made goods for the next six months. However, this restriction will not apply to citizens.

The government will not organise seminars, workshops or similar events through physical participation during this period. Such programmes would be conducted through video conference.