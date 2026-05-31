Meghalaya as National Games host will set new benchmark: Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union minister of youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday expressed confidence that the 39th National Games, to be hosted by Meghalaya in 2027, will set a “new benchmark in the history of the event”.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Shillong to assess preparations for the Games, Mandaviya said he was satisfied with the progress of infrastructure and other preparatory work.

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“I have reviewed the ongoing progress of the infrastructure and preparatory work being undertaken for the 39th National Games in Meghalaya, and I can say with confidence that the National Games 2027 will set a new benchmark in the history of the event,” he said.

Meghalaya will become the third northeastern state after Manipur and Assam to host the multi-discipline event. The first National Games in its present format was held in Delhi in 1985.

During the meeting, Mandaviya said the 39th National Games should serve not only as a premier sporting event but also as a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage, diversity and unique identity of Meghalaya and the entire Northeast to the nation and the world. He stressed the need for world-class sporting infrastructure, seamless organisation and broad public participation.

“Sustainability and diversity are our message for the 39th National Games in Meghalaya in 2027,” he said.

Mandaviya, who arrived in Shillong on May 28, also inaugurated a state-of-the-art multipurpose Integrated Sports Indoor Hall and announced that a world-class high-altitude training centre worth ₹150 crore would be set up in Meghalaya soon.

The review meeting was attended by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, minister of state for youth affairs and sports Raksha Khadse, Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha, Meghalaya sports minister Wailadmiki Shylla, sports officials from the eight northeastern states and senior officials of the Union sports ministry.

The Union minister also said the National Games should be used to spread awareness about doping and educate athletes about its impact.