MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 15 June 2026

Manipur: Fresh violence injures three youths during Kangpokpi shootout, hospitalised at Imphal

Tensions escalated later at the RIMS complex after a group of protesters gathered on the premises objecting to the admission of the injured youths; Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells and resorted to a baton charge after protesters allegedly attempted to enter the hospital building, officials said

PTI Published 15.06.26, 04:42 PM
Tensions at RIMS gate following the admission of three critically injured 'Kuki militants' from Kangpokpi, Manipur on June 15, 2026

Tensions at RIMS gate following the admission of three critically injured 'Kuki militants' from Kangpokpi, Manipur on June 15, 2026 Video grab from social media

At least three persons were injured in an exchange of fire between two groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday, officials said.

The firing took place near Leilon Vaiphei village around 6 am when armed persons belonging to two tribal communities exchanged fire in the Kuki-majority district, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured, all belonging to the Kuki community, were brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment by security forces.

They were identified as Genlenmang Vaiphei (18), Lunliandaw Vaiphei (20) and Paogou Lal (18), officials said.

Meanwhile, tension erupted at the RIMS complex after a group of protesters gathered on the premises objecting to the admission of the injured youths.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells and resorted to a baton charge after protesters allegedly attempted to enter the hospital building, officials said.

The demonstrators claimed that the injured youths were militants and questioned whether similar security arrangements would be provided to ordinary citizens travelling through Kuki-majority areas of Kangpokpi district.

Additional central forces were deployed at the hospital complex, and the situation remained tense though under control, they said.

All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) leader T P Dining, who joined the protest, questioned the security cover and transportation being provided to the injured youths.

RELATED TOPICS

Manipur Violence
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke faces assault during protest in Jaipur

According to police and eyewitnesses, as Dipke arrived at the protest site and was being carried on supporters' shoulders, some youths in the crowd allegedly slapped him
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi in November 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Rubio didn't express any regret (for sailors' death) but threatened that US can do the same in future

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT