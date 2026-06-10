MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 10 June 2026

Army helicopter crashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, all personnel on board killed

Rescue teams have reached the site and a board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident

Reuters, PTI Published 10.06.26, 04:51 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

All personnel on board a military helicopter have been killed in a crash near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan's military said in a statement on Wednesday, without specifying the number of deaths.

"An Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad today during take-off due to technical fault," the military said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There were no survivors," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military, said, without giving the number of those killed.

Rescue teams have reached the site and a board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident, it said.

The helicopter crashed while taking off and caught fire, a Reuters witness said, adding that firefighters were trying to control the flames.

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and all ranks of the army "express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families", the ISPR said.

In September 2025, five personnel were killed after an army helicopter crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district after a "technical fault".

In August 2025, a helicopter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crashed in the Mohmand district due to bad weather, killing two pilots and three crew members.

RELATED TOPICS

Pakistan Army
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How Delhi's NaMo oxygen parks are penance rebranded as eco-friendly politics

The origin of these parks traces back to an act of environmental vandalism. In 2024, the Delhi Development Authority illegally axed over 1,100 mature trees in the Southern Ridge, a protected reserve forest often called the ‘lungs of the capital’
Abhijeet Dipke
Quote left Quote right

One thing has been proved. The country's youth will not be scared anymore, will not back down

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT