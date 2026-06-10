Army helicopter crashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, all personnel on board killed

All personnel on board a military helicopter have been killed in a crash near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan's military said in a statement on Wednesday, without specifying the number of deaths.

"An Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad today during take-off due to technical fault," the military said in a statement.

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"There were no survivors," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military, said, without giving the number of those killed.

Rescue teams have reached the site and a board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident, it said.

The helicopter crashed while taking off and caught fire, a Reuters witness said, adding that firefighters were trying to control the flames.

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and all ranks of the army "express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families", the ISPR said.

In September 2025, five personnel were killed after an army helicopter crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district after a "technical fault".

In August 2025, a helicopter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crashed in the Mohmand district due to bad weather, killing two pilots and three crew members.