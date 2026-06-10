US President Donald Trump says Iran has taken too long to negotiate, will 'pay the price'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Tehran has taken too long to negotiate a deal and would now "have to pay the price" after Iran and the United States exchanged strikes in the region amid reported efforts to continue talks.

"Iran is all talk and no action," Trump wrote in a social media post. "They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!"

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Trump said he may order new strikes on Iran's power plants and bridges because Tehran is taking too long to make a deal, Fox News reported on Wednesday citing a phone interview.

Trump's comments come as an official with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that Qatari negotiators travelled to Tehran on Wednesday morning in an effort to finalise an agreement, after consultations with the United States.

Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on Trump's post or the reported negotiators' consultations and travel.