Bengal govt distributes portfolios among newly sworn ministers, Swapan Dasgupta gets finance

Newly sworn-in Bengal ministers were allocated portfolios on Wednesday, with Swapan Dasgupta given charge of the finance department and Tapas Roy named industries minister.

The portfolios were distributed among 13 Cabinet ministers and 22 ministers of state, including three with independent charge.

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Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari retained the crucial home, land and land reforms, power and law portfolios.

BJP MLA from Bidhannagar, Sharadwat Mukherjee, was named health minister, Dudh Kumar Mondal got the charge of the agriculture department, journalist-turned-politician Jagannath Chattopadhyay was appointed to the higher education minister, and Dipak Barman was awarded the school education department.

Agnimitra Paul got urban development and municipal affairs, Dilip Ghosh panchayat and rural development along with agricultural marketing, Ashok Kirtania was made food and cooperation minister, while Kshudiram Tudu got tribal development, minority affairs and madrasah education.

Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh has been named tourism and parliamentary affairs minister, while Arjun Singh has been given the responsibility of labour and transport departments.

Also Read Bengal Cabinet portfolios: Swapan Dasgupta to be finance minister

Kalyan Chakraborty, an academician-turned-politician from Khardaha, was assigned information technology and electronics along with science and technology, biotechnology, food processing and horticulture.

North Bengal BJP leader Manoj Kumar Oraon was made forest minister, while Murshidabad MLA Gouri Shankar Ghosh has been entrusted with the backward classes welfare department.

Arup Kumar Das was allocated irrigation and waterways, while Ajoy Poddar got public health engineering.

Among the ministers of state with independent charge, Indranil Khan has been awarded the sports and youth, and consumer affairs portfolios, while Malati Rava Roy got the charge of the women and child development department.

Rajesh Mahata, a prominent Kudmi leader from Jhargram, was made the minister of state with independent charge for animal resources development and fisheries.

The allocations complete the formation of the 41-member council of ministers headed by Adhikari.

The chief minister and his five cabinet colleagues -- Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Nisith Pramanik and Kshudiram Tudu -- had taken oath on May 9 and were assigned portfolios that day itself.

Nisith Pramanik is in charge of North Bengal development and water resources investigation and development.

As many as 35 MLAs took oath as ministers on June 1, as West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari expanded his cabinet, taking the total strength of the council of ministers to 41.

A carefully-crafted balance -- based on geographical, ethnic and gender considerations -- characterised the expanded council of ministers of the first BJP-helmed government in the state.