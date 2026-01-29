Kuki Zo students rally in Manipur opposing popular government without political solution

Hundreds of students took part in a rally held Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur on Wednesday, opposing moves at forming a popular government in strife-hit Manipur before finding a political solution to the ongoing unrest that erupted on May 3, 2023.

The organisers of the rally also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Churachandpur DC, urging to initiate a “structured and time-bound political process to address the root causes of the Manipur crisis” that triggered the conflict between the Kuki-Zos and the Meiteis.

The rally under the theme “We Want Political Solution, Not Popular Government” was organised by the Joint Students Organisation of Churachandpur “to register public concern regarding the proposed formation of a popular government in the absence of a political settlement, and to reiterate the demand for a political solution to address unresolved grievances”.

Rally participants were seen carrying placards that read “No solution no rest”; “Justice precede peace” and “Separation is the only solution”.

The Kuki-Zo Council had held a rally in Churachandpur on January 14 with similar demands.

The Kuki-Zos have remained steadfast on their demand for a separate administration in the form of an Union Territory with legislature because of safety reasons and because they were “driven out” of Meitei-majority Imphal Valley.

The Meiteis are against separation. Meitei MLAs are pushing for the restoration of the elected government before expiry of President’s Rule, imposed last year on February 13. The state Assembly is under suspended animation.

The memorandum stated that “justice must precede peace, and that sustainable stability in Manipur cannot be achieved without first addressing the core political issues underlying the ongoing conflict” that has left over 270 dead and 60,000 displaced.

Neither Kuki-Zos nor Meiteis can venture into each other’s area because of safety issues even now.

The memorandum said: “Since May 2023, Manipur has witnessed prolonged violence, displacement and an unprecedented breakdown of civil administration. Thousands of citizens continue to live in relief camps, unable to return safely to their homes. Normal civic life- including education, healthcare, livelihood, and free movement-remains severely disrupted, particularly in the hill districts. The social fabric of the state has been deeply fractured, leaving lasting psychological and material consequences, especially among students and young people.”

Any move toward installing a popular government without first resolving the political roots of the crisis risks further alienation and instability, the memorandum added, while requesting Modi to initiate a “structured and time-bound political process to address the root causes of the Manipur crisis and “granting an appropriate political status/arrangement that ensures security, dignity, and equitable governance for affected communities, particularly in the hill areas”.

The other requests included ensuring a robust mechanism for justice, rehabilitation and safe return of all displaced persons; and “deferring the installation of a new popular government until meaningful political clarity and guarantees of peace are achieved”.

Shutdown withdrawn

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) on Wednesday withdrew its 24-hour shutdown along Asian Highway-2 (Imphal–Dimapur) and National Highway 37 (Imphal–Jiribam) in protest against the administration’s “failure” to apprehend those involved in the arson that took place Kuki village in Kangpokpi district on January 26.

A Naga militant outfit had claimed responsibility for burning down houses and farms in the village.

Reports said the move followed the announcement of a counter bandh by the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) in the afternoon because of the COTU shutdown causing inconvenience to Naga commuters.