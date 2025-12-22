MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kuki Zo forum calls Torbung sit in protest over alleged buffer zone breaches

ITLF urges peaceful sit in after firing allegations and explosive recovery heighten fears of renewed violence as security forces step up operations near the buffer zone

Umanand Jaiswal Published 22.12.25, 07:35 AM
Representational picture

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a Churachandpur-based body representing the Kuki-Zos, on Sunday called for a peaceful sit-in protest at Torbung on Monday morning, alleging “continued and deliberate attempts by the Meiteis to breach the buffer zone” in strife-hit Manipur.

In an appeal to community members, the ITLF said the buffer zone — separating Kuki-Zo settlements in the hills from Meitei settlements in the valley — “must be strictly respected by both parties, and repeated violations constitute a serious provocation that risks reigniting conflict”.

“It has also been reported that explosives have been planted beyond the buffer zone by unknown miscreants. Such acts have instilled fear and panic among the general public and have disrupted the peaceful atmosphere of the Christmas season, the greatest and most sacred festival of the Kuki-Zo people,” the ITLF said while announcing the protest.

Kuki-Zos are mostly Christians.

The appeal follows an incident on Tuesday night in which unidentified armed miscreants allegedly fired from the Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur side towards Meitei settlements in adjoining Bishnupur district, triggering fresh tension and prompting heightened security deployment.

Police registered an FIR over the “indiscriminate firing by Kuki armed groups” at Torbung in Bishnupur district and said security forces were conducting intensive combing operations and area domination. The operation led to the recovery of arms and ammunition, including six Pumpi guns and 3kg of IED.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), which is in talks with the Centre to resolve the Meitei–Kuki-Zo conflict, expressed “grave concern” over the incident.

