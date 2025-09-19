Manipur bans land transfer from indigenous people to outsiders, allows exceptions for state residents

The Manipur government has prohibited registration of deeds for the transfer of land from indigenous people to outsiders, according to a notification.

However, the government has allowed registration of deeds related to the transfer of land from an indigenous person to a non-indigenous one on condition that the transferee must be a permanent resident of the state.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the Land Resources Department said, "No deed shall be registered for the transfer of land (by gift, sale, or mortgage) from an indigenous person to a non-indigenous person." But there is an exception to the restriction, according to the notification.

Notwithstanding the restriction on transfers to non-indigenous persons, registration may be permitted “if the persons involved in the land transfer (by gift, sale, or mortgage) are permanent residents of the state of Manipur”, it said.

The notification came into effect immediately.

Those who intend to purchase land in Manipur are required to approach the deputy commissioner of the district concerned.

The DCs have been asked to verify applications related to buying land and send them to the administrative secretary (Land Resources), it said.

An internal committee of the Land Resources Department will verify each application before presenting it to a panel of officers who are responsible for recommending to the government the grant of permission for the sale deed registration of land, the notification said.

"The recommendation is made under the Manipur Regulation of Sale Deed Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2023," it said.

It also stated that any sale deed involving transactions above Rs 2 lakh must be completed either through account-to-account transfer or by cheque.

