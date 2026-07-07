Manipur ambush kills 2 troopers as Assam Rifles convoy comes under militant attack

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Monday.

Manipur police, in a statement on Monday evening, said that the two personnel were “martyred today in an ambush by suspected militants on National Highway 202 near Noungshong Kong village under Ukhrul police station, Ukhrul district”.

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Security forces rushed to the site of attack and an exchange of fire occurred. The police said operations were under way to neutralise the militants. The police, however, did not name the outfit/outfits the suspected militants belonged to.

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), a prominent militant outfit from the Northeast engaged in peace talks with the Centre, said in a statement on Monday evening that “it was neither involved in nor had any knowledge of the incident (Ukhrul ambush)”.

The outfit added that it “remains firmly committed to the ceasefire agreement with the Government of India and continues to uphold its responsibilities under the agreed ground rules”. It also stated that it has “no connection whatsoever” with those involved in the ambush.

The NSCN-IM and the Centre had signed the ceasefire agreement in 1997. The outfit’s general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah hails from Somdal village in Ukhrul district.

Reports from Imphal and Ukhrul said that the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy occurred as they were returning to their base camp. The exchange of fire continued for about two hours. One of the deceased is said to be a havildar and was driving one of the convoy vehicles.

The ambush site is around 16km from Ukhrul police station. Ukhrul is a Naga-majority district.

A security official told The Telegraph: “The two Assam Rifles personnel were grievously injured and died soon after. A search operation is under way in the area.”

The state government condemned and condoled the killings in a statement issued in the evening.

Manipur governor A.K. Bhalla, condemning the incident, said such attacks “have no place in our society and cannot weaken our collective resolve to uphold peace and security”.

While extending his condolences to the bereaved families, the governor also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the incident. The number of injuries was not known till the filing of

this report.

In a separate statement, Manipur chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh also condemned the killings. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, the chief minister maintained that the government “will not tolerate such brutal violence and will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities”, and that those “responsible for the murder will be arrested and punished as per the law of the land”.

The Ukhrul ambush is set to add to the ongoing turmoil the state has been witnessing following growing hostilities between the Naga and the Kuki-Zo communities since April. The escalating tension between the Kuki-Zos and the Nagas comes amid the Kuki-Zo and Meitei conflict that erupted on May 3, 2023, further complicating the situation in the volatile state.

The situation took a turn for the worse following the killing of three Kuki-Zo Church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13. Kuki-Zo organisations blamed armed Naga militant groups for the killings. Over 40 Kuki-Zo and Naga persons were taken hostage by armed groups from both sides that same day.

While Naga organisations facilitated the release of 14 Kuki-Zo persons on June 9, the recovery of bodies of six abducted Naga men the next day added to the growing tension.

Several Kuki-Zo organisations on Sunday blamed armed Naga militant groups — NSCN-IM and ZUF (Kamson) — for carrying out an attack on residents of Thingkhongjang village of Kuki-Zo-majority Kangpokpi district on Sunday evening, leaving a woman and a minor girl injured.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kukis in Manipur, claimed the attack “perpetrated by” the NSCN (IM) and the ZUF (Kamson) “raises deeply disturbing questions regarding the conduct and effectiveness of the security forces deployed in the area”.

“The Centre and the Manipur government must understand that the continued failure to protect innocent civilians gravely undermines public confidence in the institutions of the State,” the KIM said.

The Kuki CSO Working Committee, South West Sadar Hills, claimed the firing was carried out by the two armed groups “during Sunday Church Congregation Service”, while accusing the security forces posted nearby of not being able to prevent the attack. There has been no official response to these claims.

The Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), while condemning the “attack on Church and worshippers” during the Sunday Service, said the Centre as well as the state government “needs to reign in” the two armed groups “from running amok destabilising the region, especially the Kuki-Zo habitations in the hills”.