10 lakh Assam students to plant one crore saplings in green mission

Around 10 lakh students across Assam will plant one crore saplings between August 10 and 14 under the state government’s Amrit Brikshya Andolan, with job card holders incentivised to help ensure the trees survive.

Forest minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced the drive during a plantation programme at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday to mark the 77th Van Mahotsav.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said students from Class IX onwards, including those in colleges, engineering and medical institutions, will each plant 10 saplings.

To improve the long-term survival of the plantations, every participating student will be assisted by a job card holder under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) framework.

The VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, replaced MGNREGA and came into force across rural India from July 1, 2026.

“The Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee from 100 days to 125 days for every eligible rural household and seeks to create durable rural assets while accelerating the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047,” an official statement issued on June 30 said.

Job card holders will receive an incentive of ₹1,500, equivalent to five days’ wages, in instalments if at least 50 per cent of the planted saplings survive, Mallabaruah said, adding that the scheme will also generate livelihood opportunities for

rural workers.

Students who successfully maintain their plantations by uploading geo-tagged photographs will receive the Briksha Bandhu Certificate recognising their contribution to environmental conservation.

The Amrit Brikshya Andolan, launched in 2023, aims to expand Tree Outside Forest areas by encouraging commercial tree plantation, strengthening the agroforestry sector and increasing Assam’s green cover.

The minister also announced several new initiatives, including Phalbari, Janmadin Seuj and a drone-led plantation drive in riverine areas to expand the state’s green cover through public participation.

Under Phalbari, one crore indigenous fruit saplings will be distributed across Assam from April next year. Nursery development will begin in October this year, with the programme focusing on traditional fruit species such as mango, jackfruit, leteku, paniyal, kordoi and kaji nemu to strengthen biodiversity and improve long-term food and nutritional security.

Every forest range will also establish a Janmadin Seuj Shopath (Birthday Garden), to be inaugurated on July 7, the concluding day of Van Mahotsav.

“Citizens will be encouraged to celebrate their birthdays by planting a tree and taking a pledge to protect the environment. An online portal will also be launched to facilitate advance booking of saplings for the programme,” the minister said.

Baruah also announced a new Char-Chapori Greening Initiative to restore the barren char and chapori areas of the Brahmaputra.

“As a pilot project, seed-ball technology will be aerially deployed using drones in selected char areas. Based on the outcome of the pilot project, the programme will be expanded across Assam on a larger scale.

The minister also said the statewide crackdown against illegal sawmills is continuing in full swing, with about 60 dismantled daily through departmental action and public inputs.