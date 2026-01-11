Kuki-Zo leaders vow to boycott Manipur government formation amid autonomy push bid

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a coalition of recognised Kuki-Zo tribes, reiterated on Saturday that the Kuki-Zo people “cannot and shall not” participate in the formation of the Manipur government “under the present circumstances”.

Manipur has been under President’s rule since March 13, 2025, with the Assembly in suspended animation. Despite demands from valley-based MLAs and civil society groups to lift central rule and restore the elected government, the Kuki-Zo community and its elected representatives have remained firm on their call for a separate administration following the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo communities.

The Churachandpur-based ITLF endorsed the December 30, 2025, resolution of the Kuki-Zo Council, asserting that no Kuki-Zo MLA would be part of the new Manipur government. “Any deviation shall be viewed as a betrayal of the collective will and sacrifices of the Kuki-Zo people,” it said, recalling how the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs had sought a separate administration on May 12, 2023, after what it called the “failure” of the Manipur state to protect their people.

Seven of the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs are from the BJP. None have attended Assembly sessions since the conflict began. N. Biren Singh was the chief minister heading a BJP-led government when the conflict broke out. He resigned shortly before President’s rule was imposed.

Sources said the Centre favours the formation of an “inclusive” state government, but will not push for it if Kuki-Zo leaders stay away.

The ITLF cited the “violent separation and forced displacement” of Kuki-Zo people from Meitei-dominated areas — with over 40,000 still internally displaced — as evidence that coexistence within the current administrative setup is no longer viable.

“With this trust broken, continuing within the Manipur framework is untenable,” the ITLF said. “Having formally placed the demand for a Union Territory with a legislature, joining the Manipur government now defies logic.”

Petrol pump strike

Two days after a bomb attack at a fuel station in Bishnupur district, the Manipur petroleum dealers fraternity (MPDF) announced an indefinite closure of all petrol pumps in the “valley area and its peripherals” starting from Saturday till its demands are met.

Requesting compensation for the damages caused by the bomb blast at the fuel station, the MPDF said it has unanimously resolved to indefinitely shut all petrol pumps in valley areas and its periphery from Saturday till an “immediate attention and amicable solution” is provided.

On Thursday night, unidentified miscreants hurled a bomb at a fuel station at Moirang in Bishnupur district, triggering an explosion. No one was injured in the incident.

Additional inputs from PTI