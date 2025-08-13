MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 13 August 2025

IMD warns of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in multiple Arunachal districts till Thursday morning

India Meteorological Department cautioned that such intense weather conditions could lead to localised flooding, waterlogging, and disruption of road connectivity

PTI Published 13.08.25, 02:44 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours.

According to the weather office, Anjaw, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, and Papum Pare districts are very likely to experience very heavy rain, while Kurung Kumey district may witness heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alert is effective till Thursday morning.

Also Read

The IMD cautioned that such intense weather conditions could lead to localised flooding, waterlogging, and disruption of road connectivity, especially in hilly and landslide-prone areas.

Residents, travellers, and those living near rivers or streams have been advised to remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement during heavy downpours.

The department has urged people to strictly follow State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) guidelines and stay updated through official channels.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Heavy Rainfall Thunderstorms
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How US President Donald Trump’s tariffs stand in the way of Bengal’s bicycles, gold, tea

From Unirox Bikes whose deal with Walmart is in limbo to anxiety in gems and jewellery sector, the effects of Washington’s trade war are already being felt in India
Meat Shop in Hyderabad
Quote left Quote right

Even during Navratri, our prasad has prawns, fish because this is our tradition. This is our Hindutva

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT