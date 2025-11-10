IAF marks 93rd anniversary with grand air show over Brahmaputra in Guwahati

The skies over Guwahati came alive on Sunday afternoon as the Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its 93rd anniversary with a spectacular flying display over the Brahmaputra at Lachit Ghat — the first-ever full-scale air show in the city.

Thousands gathered along the ghat and nearby roads to witness the display organised by the Eastern Air Command, showcasing the IAF’s formidable fleet of helicopters, transport aircraft and fighter jets.

In a post on X, the IAF said that in line with the theme “Infallible, Impervious & Precise,” the skies were filled with thrilling formations featuring the Su-30, Rafale, Tejas, Mirage, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Apache, Mi-17, C-295, C-130, C-17, IL-78, AN-32, AEW&C, Dornier and the vintage Harvard aircraft. The Harvard, Sukhoi-30 and Rafale enthralled the crowd with breathtaking low-level aerobatics.

The event, witnessed by 48 foreign service attachés and dignitaries, was attended by Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Air Marshal Surat Singh, and senior officers of the IAF and state government.

The celebrations began with a stirring performance by the IAF Band, setting the tone for an afternoon of precision and pride. The Sarang Helicopter Display Team mesmerised the audience with synchronised manoeuvres, followed by stunning aerial displays from other formations.

The show culminated in a breathtaking sequence by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and a flawless performance by the Air Warrior Drill Team, earning thunderous applause from spectators. The IAF described the event as “a magnificent celebration of the spirit of the Northeast and the indomitable valour of the men and women in blue.”

Chief minister Sarma posted on X: “Mighty, Magical, Mesmerising — from the indomitable C-17 to the homegrown Tejas, a breathtaking display of courage, skill and the spirit of #AtmanirbharBharat.”