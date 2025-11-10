MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 November 2025

IAF marks 93rd anniversary with grand air show over Brahmaputra in Guwahati

Thousands witness stunning aerobatics by Rafale, Sukhoi and Tejas as the Indian Air Force showcases its aerial might and spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat over Lachit Ghat skies

Umanand Jaiswal Published 10.11.25, 08:05 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

The skies over Guwahati came alive on Sunday afternoon as the Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its 93rd anniversary with a spectacular flying display over the Brahmaputra at Lachit Ghat — the first-ever full-scale air show in the city.

Thousands gathered along the ghat and nearby roads to witness the display organised by the Eastern Air Command, showcasing the IAF’s formidable fleet of helicopters, transport aircraft and fighter jets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, the IAF said that in line with the theme “Infallible, Impervious & Precise,” the skies were filled with thrilling formations featuring the Su-30, Rafale, Tejas, Mirage, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Apache, Mi-17, C-295, C-130, C-17, IL-78, AN-32, AEW&C, Dornier and the vintage Harvard aircraft. The Harvard, Sukhoi-30 and Rafale enthralled the crowd with breathtaking low-level aerobatics.

The event, witnessed by 48 foreign service attachés and dignitaries, was attended by Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Air Marshal Surat Singh, and senior officers of the IAF and state government.

The celebrations began with a stirring performance by the IAF Band, setting the tone for an afternoon of precision and pride. The Sarang Helicopter Display Team mesmerised the audience with synchronised manoeuvres, followed by stunning aerial displays from other formations.

The show culminated in a breathtaking sequence by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and a flawless performance by the Air Warrior Drill Team, earning thunderous applause from spectators. The IAF described the event as “a magnificent celebration of the spirit of the Northeast and the indomitable valour of the men and women in blue.”

Chief minister Sarma posted on X: “Mighty, Magical, Mesmerising — from the indomitable C-17 to the homegrown Tejas, a breathtaking display of courage, skill and the spirit of #AtmanirbharBharat.”

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Air Force (IAF)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Jam & joust?: Dance to DJ’s beat as AIMIM, JDU, BSP road shows clash in Purnea

The annoyance of those stranded at the traffic jam is eclipsed by the entertainment, typical of what elections provide in the heartland. Behind the vehicle fumes and the cacophony lurk lessons in politics and sociology
Mohan Bhagwat at the event in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Quote left Quote right

Hindustan is a Hindu nation, that is the basics and that will never change

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT