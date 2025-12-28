Himanta Biswa Sarma raises Bangladesh infiltration threat to Assam identity before polls

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday again flagged demographic shifts in the state because of alleged infiltration from Bangladesh, framing it as a threat to Assamese identity ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

"In 2011, minorities (those who migrated from Bangladesh) made up 31% of Assam’s population. By 2027, this number is expected to rise to around 40%, raising serious concerns about the changing demographic landscape of our state," Sarma posted on X after addressing the BJP executive in Guwahati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam's population, 3.2 crore in the 2021 census, is currently estimated at 3.5 crore.

In his speech, Sarma targeted the Bengali-speaking Miya Muslim community and suggested religious exclusivism in Bangladesh. "While our religion (Hinduism) accommodates everyone, recent events in neighbouring Bangladesh show they believe only in Allah. They can never accept the worship of another religion," he said.

"They place religion before the nation. A Hindu, on the other hand, is dedicated to the nation," Sarma claimed, doubling down on Hindutva narratives as a key campaign theme.

His remarks echo those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, who had also raised the issue of infiltration on visits to Assam in recent months.

At a rally in Namrup on December 21, Modi accused the Congress of favouring “illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators” over Assamese interests. “To protect the identity and honour of Assam, the BJP stands with you like steel,” Modi said.

Sarma also took a swipe at Leftist forces for allegedly undermining Assamese society. “They praise the Nepal revolution but ignore its aftermath. Has Nepal flourished since? Has Bangladesh become a superpower? A revolution that doesn’t serve the people is no revolution,” he said.

He cited Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old Hindu youth lynched in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, on December 18, as a symbol of religious unrest in the region.